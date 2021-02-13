Saturday, February 13, 2021
Home Politics Government
Government

Hero! Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman to Get Congressional Gold Medal for Saving Senators

By Fisher Jack
0

*Good things do happen to good people. Proof of that came on Friday (02-12-21) when Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman was honored with a standing ovation from the Senate at the conclusion of Friday’s impeachment trial session. Actually, Goodman got more than a standing ovation. The Senate also voted to award him with the Congressional Gold Medal for his efforts during the Capitol siege.

As we’ve reported, Goodman is being seen as a hero for single-handedly diverting a crowd of rioters who breached the US Capitol away from the Senate chamber as lawmakers voted to certify President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Video footage presented during former President Trump’s impeachment trial also showed Goodman leading Sen. Mitt Romney away from the insurrectionists after passing by him in the Capitol halls.

MORE NEWS: Al Sharpton Files for Divorce from Estranged Wife, Kathy Jordan, 17 Years After Separation

When Trump’s second impeachment trial ended on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked the Senate to pass a bill to award him the Congressional Gold Medal.

“In the weeks after the attack on January the 6th, the world learned about the incredible, incredible bravery of Officer Goodman on that fateful day,” Schumer said. “Here in this trial, we saw new video — powerful video — showing calmness under pressure, his courage in the line of duty, his foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob’s rage so that others might reach safety.”

“Officer Goodman, thank you,” Schumer said as senators in the chamber stood and applauded Goodman and other Capitol police officers who were in the building on January 6. “I think we can all agree that Officer Goodman deserves the highest honor a Congress can bestow.”

Eugene Goodman
US Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman

Reporters in the chamber saw Goodman briefly put his hand in his heart during the ovation for him and proceeded to applaud during the ovation for other officers.

Previous articleMarvin Gaye Brought Sexual Healing to the Star Spangled Banner 38 Years Ago Today (EUR Video Throwback)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Wait! Kodak Black Speaks on Those Rumors of Red Lights on His Head While on Stage

Fisher Jack - 0
*After footage has gone viral of him being rushed off a stage due to a red beam being spotted on him, Kodak Black is...
Read more
Social Heat

Loni Love Steps Up to Gift Gorilla Glue Girl (Tessica Brown) with A Custom Wig! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tessica Brown, dubbed the “Gorilla Glue Girl” after she sprayed down her hair with the adhesive has been getting support from all over, and...
Read more
Social Heat

Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy Releasing ‘Respectfully Justin’ on Diddy’s REVOLT Network

Fisher Jack - 0
*According toPage Six, Justin Combs is gearing up to premiere a new show called “Respectfully Justin” with host Justin LaBoy this month! The news sites...
Read more
Social Heat

Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

Fisher Jack - 0
*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend. 50...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

Fisher Jack - 9
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle. Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO