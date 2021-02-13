Hero! Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman to Get Congressional Gold Medal for Saving Senators

*Good things do happen to good people. Proof of that came on Friday (02-12-21) when Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman was honored with a standing ovation from the Senate at the conclusion of Friday’s impeachment trial session. Actually, Goodman got more than a standing ovation. The Senate also voted to award him with the Congressional Gold Medal for his efforts during the Capitol siege.

As we’ve reported, Goodman is being seen as a hero for single-handedly diverting a crowd of rioters who breached the US Capitol away from the Senate chamber as lawmakers voted to certify President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Video footage presented during former President Trump’s impeachment trial also showed Goodman leading Sen. Mitt Romney away from the insurrectionists after passing by him in the Capitol halls.

MORE NEWS: Al Sharpton Files for Divorce from Estranged Wife, Kathy Jordan, 17 Years After Separation

When Trump’s second impeachment trial ended on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked the Senate to pass a bill to award him the Congressional Gold Medal.

“In the weeks after the attack on January the 6th, the world learned about the incredible, incredible bravery of Officer Goodman on that fateful day,” Schumer said. “Here in this trial, we saw new video — powerful video — showing calmness under pressure, his courage in the line of duty, his foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob’s rage so that others might reach safety.”

“Officer Goodman, thank you,” Schumer said as senators in the chamber stood and applauded Goodman and other Capitol police officers who were in the building on January 6. “I think we can all agree that Officer Goodman deserves the highest honor a Congress can bestow.”

Reporters in the chamber saw Goodman briefly put his hand in his heart during the ovation for him and proceeded to applaud during the ovation for other officers.