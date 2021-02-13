For Valentine’s Day Amazon Prime Video Has Content for Everyone

*When it comes to you Valentine’s Day entertainment, Amazon Prime Video wants you to know it has content for everyone – They say that no matter who you’re watching with or what you’re in the mood for, they’ve got you covered and from we can see via the lists below, they just may be right.
And if you have a Prime membership you have access to all of these titles at no additional cost on Prime Video.
Family Time
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)
- If You Give a Mouse a Valentine’s Day Cookie – Amazon Original Series (2020)
- Instant Family (2018)
- Just Getting Started (2017)
- Love The Coopers (2015)
- Maya The Bee (2015)
- My Spy (2020)
- Out of Towners (1999)
- Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Valentine’s Day – Amazon Original Series (2020)
- Play with Fire (2019)
- Seven Days In Utopia (2011)
- The Magic of Belle Isle (2012)
- The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
- The Ride (2018)
- The Truman Show (1998)
- Think Like a Dog (2020)
- Tortilla Soup (2002)
- Troop Zero – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Yours, Mine, and Ours (2005)
Date Night-In with a Partner
- Bandish Bandits – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Bliss (2021)
- Boys (2015)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- Guava Island – Amazon Original Movie (2019)
- Life Itself (2018)
- Margarita With A Straw (2016)
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- Sylvie’s Love – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- The Big Sick – Amazon Original Movie (2017)
- The Handmaiden (2016)
- The Map of Tiny Perfect Things – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
- The Mexican (2001)
- The Wedding Banquet (1993)
- Two Night Stand (2015)
- Upload – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- What If (2014)
- When A Man Loves a Woman (1994)
Quaranteam
- Chemical Hearts – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Coming to America (1988)
- Dazed And Confused (1993)
- Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Footloose (2011)
- Four More Shots Please! – Amazon Original Series: Seasons 1-2
- Knives Out (2020)
- Late Night – Amazon Original Movie (2019)
- Like a Boss (2020)
- Made in Heaven: Season 1
- Making The Cut – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Pride (2014)
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Seasons 1-5
- Soul Food (1997)
- St Elmo’s Fire (1985)
- Tell Me Your Secrets – Amazon Original Series: Season 1 (Premiering Feb 19th)
- The Boys – Amazon Original Series: Season 1-2
- The Hustle (2019)
- The Weekend (2019)
- The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Time (2020)
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Amazon Original Series: Seasons 1-2
- Uncle Frank – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Valley Girl (2020)
- What Men Want (2019)
- You’re Not You (2014)
Date Night in with Yourself
- A Simple Favor (2018)
- Bombshell (2020)
- Brittany Runs a Marathon – Amazon Original Movie (2019)
- Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
- Como Sobrevivir Soltero – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Fleabag – Amazon Original Series: Season 1-2
- Hope Gap (2020)
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
- I’m Your Woman – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Letters To Juliet (2010)
- Little Coincidences – Amazon Original Series: Seasons 1-3
- Love Happens (2009)
- Love Rosie (2015)
- Mad Money (2008)
- Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series: Seasons 1-3
- Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- One For The Money (2012)
- Small Axe: Lovers Rock – Amazon Original Series (2020)
- Snapshots (2018)
- Spinster (2020) .
- There’s Something About Mary (1998)
- Tokyo Girl – Amazon Original Series: Season 1