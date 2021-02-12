Friday, February 12, 2021
Texas Mom’s NFL-Like Takedown of Her Daughter’s Peeping Tom Goes Viral (Watch)

Phyllis Pena
Phyllis Pena tackles Peeping Tom suspect in Texas

*It was an open field tackle that would make any linebackers coach proud.

When Texas mom Phyllis Pena saw a man suspected of peeping into her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom take off running, she channeled her inner J.J. Watt and tackled dude singlehandedly in the street. It was all captured on a Lake Jackson police car’s dashcam.

According to KPRC, Pena said she had just returned from the store when she noticed the man, who police later identified as 19-year-old Zane Hawkins, looking into her teen’s empty bedroom around 7 a.m. She said she called the police after Hawkins ran away. Responding officers said they spotted a man matching the suspect’s description nearby, but he took off running in the direction of Pena’s home, where she was standing in the front yard.

The video shows Pena on the lawn when Hawkins tries to run past her and down the street. That’s when Pena springs into action, stepping in front of the fleeing suspect, wrapping her arms around him in textbook tackling form and dropping him to the pavement. The woman even made sure not to lower her head.

She held onto the suspect until police rush in moments later to make the arrest.

“The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena told KPRC.

A news release from Lake Jackson police shows that Hawkins was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Watch below:

