Mielle Organics Names Megan Thee Stallion First Ever Global Ambassador

*Megan Thee Stallion has been tapped to be the first-ever celebrity ambassador for the Black-owned natural haircare and skincare company Mielle Organics.

In a statement, the hip-hop star said: “I’m excited to represent a global haircare brand that is Black-owned and women-led. It’s an incredible feeling to become an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women to stand in their natural beauty.”

As noted on the official website, since launching in 2014, Mielle’s natural hair products have taken the hair care market by storm! From moisturizing shampoo to hair oil, each natural ingredient used in our hair care products is chosen with delicate care. Founder and CEO, Monique Rodriguez, has over nine years experience as a registered nurse. She is passionate about sharing her regimen of tailbone-length, healthy hair and inspiring women in business and entrepreneurship.

Megan will work on several campaigns for Mielle later this year.

The ‘WAP’ rapper’s new role comes after she was named brand ambassador for Revlon in 2020.

Megan previously said her Revlon partnership: “I’m probably not the typical cookie-cutter artist or person. I do what I want to do when I want to do it and how I want to do it, and collaborating with Revlon makes me feel good because I know there are girls out there who are looking at me like, ‘Oh my gosh, Megan is doing so many big things and she didn’t have to change herself or compromise her brand to be successful.’”

We previously reported, the Houston dropped her denim collection through Fashion Nova last year. She said at the time: “When everything hugs the right places and complements your natural figure you can’t help but feel good. That’s what this whole collection is about.”

Meg added: “When you feel that way on the inside and you‘re wearing clothes that accentuate that, you will just radiate confidence. That’s real hot girl s***!”