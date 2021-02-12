Friday, February 12, 2021
Loni Love Steps Up to Gift Gorilla Glue Girl (Tessica Brown) with A Custom Wig! / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Tessica Brown, dubbed the “Gorilla Glue Girl” after she sprayed down her hair with the adhesive has been getting support from all over, and now comedian Loni Love has revealed that she will be gifting Tessica with a custom wig.

While speaking to NBC LX, Loni revealed that she feels sympathy for Tessica and wants to help.

“We know as black women how hard it is, our hair is so important,” Love said. “I’m one of the few black women — me and I think Whoopi Goldberg — [who] actually wear our hair in braids or locks because traditionally it has been known to be unprofessional. But the times are changing,” she said. “So I totally have empathy for Tessica and I want to help.”

Qs we’ve previously reported, Brown became a viral sensation earlier this month after she posted a TikTok video  explaining that her hair had been stuck in place for a month — a confession that resonated with some women of color.

“Look: My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move,” she says in one clip, adding that her scalp burns with pain.

A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon then volunteered to help her unstick her hair in a four-hour procedure this week.

Watch the FULL interview below.

