‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Lacey’s Dad Pulls Up On Her Ex John [WATCH]

*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode featuring Lacey’s dad coming after John for trying to come back into Lacey’s life.

In the exclusive preview above, Lacey’s dad faces off with her ex when pulls up on John! What does he have to say? Watch the moment go down via the clip above.

If you’re new to this series, Lacey used to be caught up in a love triangle with her husband Shane and her ex John. Both men are ex-cons. Now that Lacey and Shane are happily married with children, John can’t handle it.

This season on the series… after Shane revealed his secret about cheating to Lacey, she decided to kick him to curb and get back with John. Shane expressed there would be ‘no coming back from this.’ Now, after a couple of months of not seeing or speaking to one another, Lacey has news for Shane.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode… Shawn demands answers from Destinie. Puppy uncovers the shocking truth about her adoption, while Amber is haunted by an old scam. John’s sister-in-law spells trouble, and Brittany takes a stand.

Catch the full episode of “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.

