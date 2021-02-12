Lamar Odom Claims His Ex Sabrina Parr Hooked Up with Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Daddy [VIDEO]

*Lamar Odom put his ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr on blast last month, claiming she hacked into his social media accounts and locked him out. Now he’s back at it and this time he’s explaining why he cheated on her. That’s not all — the retired NBA player also claims Parr hooked up with Tristan Thompson.

Thompson is the baby daddy of Odom’s ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

Odom dished about Parr during an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” this week, calling her a “hurt woman.”

“Yeah, she is good looking, but she’s a hurt woman. She has a lot of problems that I don’t think anyone of us could help her with. She probably needs therapy,” he said. ”That whole relationship…she’s just like a decrepit reptilian type of woman how she moves,” he explained.

.@RealLamarOdom opened up about his tumultuous relationship with his ex #SabrinaParr. Take a look 🤔 Tune in to the Wendy show TODAY to watch more of his interview. pic.twitter.com/C3ofLwiazG — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 11, 2021

“Anyone who does that to me, of course if you know my past, that means you’re trying to hurt me, my progression, my lifestyle,” he said. “So I kind of take that personal. If you really want to hurt Lamar’s feelings and all that, put the drug things on him and she should know that.”

When Williams asked if he cheated on Parr, the former Lakers baller admitted he did.

”I did, but to be honest with you, there were some things that kind of always made me kind of look at her in the corner of my eye. Like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife’s significant other,” he said, much to Wendy’s shock – check out the clip above.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that Tristan and Sabrina hooked up nearly a decade ago and Khloe has been known about it.

Sabrina announced in November that she and Lamar were calling off the engagement because the former NBA player had some issues he needed to work out.