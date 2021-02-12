Friday, February 12, 2021
Home Press Release
Press Release

KweliTV & California Newsreel Ally to Boost Streams

By billie1225
0

KweliTV & California Newsreel Ally to Stream
KweliTV & California Newsreel Ally to Stream Robust African Content

*KweliTV, a Black-owned streaming service, has entered a distribution partnership with California Newsreel to stream the organization’s robust African content. Through the collaboration, California Newsreel will be releasing four titles on kweliTV throughout 2021, some esteemed titles include Le Silence De La Foret. Witches in Exile, Keita, O Heroi, and many others.

“California Newsreel is continually impressed by developments at kweliTV and view it as a ‘go-to’ platform for films from Africa and the African Diaspora,” said Cornelius Moore, Co-Director at California Newsreel. “We are delighted to have our African films joining an excellent collection of programs accessible to a growing and appreciate audience of subscribers.”

kweliTV Founder and CEO, DeShuna Spencer, is honored to be teaming up with the organization. “I’m elated to be joining forces with California Newsreel,” said Spencer. “They are pioneers when it comes to showcasing the best and most thought-provoking indie films across the globe. I’m honored they have given kweliTV rights to stream their critically-acclaimed titles from the continent of Africa.”

About California Newsreel
California Newsreel is a distributor that has been producing films on social justice issues since 1968. The organization has produced some of the most widely-used social change media projects such as Race – The Power of Illusion and Unnatural Causes: Is Inequality Making Us Sick?

About kweliTV
kweliTV is a digital platform that allows you to discover and celebrate black stories through curated indie films, documentaries, web series, kids’ shows, news, and life experiences from around the world — North America, Africa, Latin America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Australia. “Kweli” means “truth” in Swahili. Our mission is to curate content that is a true reflection of the global black experience. Ninety-eight percent of kweliTV’s films have been official selections at film festivals and more than 65% are award-winning. kweliTV is providing more than 350 indie filmmakers of color across the globe a space to showcase and make money off of their content once they have finished their film festival run.

For more information, visit www.kweli.tv.
Source: kweliTV – [email protected]

Previous article‘You Did It to Yourself, Hon’: New Video of Girl Who Was Pepper Sprayed Released
Next articleTexas Mom’s NFL-Like Takedown of Her Daughter’s Peeping Tom Goes Viral (Watch)
billie1225http://www.BillieJordan.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy Releasing ‘Respectfully Justin’ on Diddy’s REVOLT Network

Fisher Jack - 0
*According toPage Six, Justin Combs is gearing up to premiere a new show called “Respectfully Justin” with host Justin LaBoy this month! The news sites...
Read more
Social Heat

Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

Fisher Jack - 0
*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend. 50...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

Fisher Jack - 9
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle. Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired...
Read more
Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 1
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO