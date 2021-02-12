KweliTV & California Newsreel Ally to Boost Streams

*KweliTV, a Black-owned streaming service, has entered a distribution partnership with California Newsreel to stream the organization’s robust African content. Through the collaboration, California Newsreel will be releasing four titles on kweliTV throughout 2021, some esteemed titles include Le Silence De La Foret. Witches in Exile, Keita, O Heroi, and many others.

“California Newsreel is continually impressed by developments at kweliTV and view it as a ‘go-to’ platform for films from Africa and the African Diaspora,” said Cornelius Moore, Co-Director at California Newsreel. “We are delighted to have our African films joining an excellent collection of programs accessible to a growing and appreciate audience of subscribers.”

kweliTV Founder and CEO, DeShuna Spencer, is honored to be teaming up with the organization. “I’m elated to be joining forces with California Newsreel,” said Spencer. “They are pioneers when it comes to showcasing the best and most thought-provoking indie films across the globe. I’m honored they have given kweliTV rights to stream their critically-acclaimed titles from the continent of Africa.”

About California Newsreel

California Newsreel is a distributor that has been producing films on social justice issues since 1968. The organization has produced some of the most widely-used social change media projects such as Race – The Power of Illusion and Unnatural Causes: Is Inequality Making Us Sick?

About kweliTV

kweliTV is a digital platform that allows you to discover and celebrate black stories through curated indie films, documentaries, web series, kids’ shows, news, and life experiences from around the world — North America, Africa, Latin America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Australia. “Kweli” means “truth” in Swahili. Our mission is to curate content that is a true reflection of the global black experience. Ninety-eight percent of kweliTV’s films have been official selections at film festivals and more than 65% are award-winning. kweliTV is providing more than 350 indie filmmakers of color across the globe a space to showcase and make money off of their content once they have finished their film festival run.

For more information, visit www.kweli.tv.

Source: kweliTV – [email protected]