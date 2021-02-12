Dr. Dre Spotted on Dinner Date with Omarion’s Ex Apryl Jones

*Dr. Dre is not letting brain aneurysm and bitter divorce battle slow him down.

The music mogul, 55, was spotted out to dinner with a “mystery woman” last night amid his separation from estranged wife Nicole Young. Turns out, the woman he was spotted dining with in Hollywood was Omarion’s ex/baby mama, Apryl Jones.

The duo hit up BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood on Feb. 10th, and photos of them together damn near broke Black Twitter.

Jones, 33, is a former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star, famously known for being the ex of singer Omarion.

Peep the pics and video below of her and Dre together.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young is Coming for His Alleged Mistresses

Dr. Dre with mystery woman amid divorce from Nicole Young https://t.co/TMhthw0IPu pic.twitter.com/vJIGFTKbDV — Page Six (@PageSix) February 11, 2021

As reported by The YBF, it’s unclear what Dre and Apryl’s “situationship” status is or how long they have been doing dinner dates.

The woman Dr. Dre was out with lastnight is allegedly Omarion BM Apryl pic.twitter.com/p710VO6uIk — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 11, 2021



Meanwhile, Nicole Young is reportedly seeking the court’s help to go after Dre’s alleged mistresses over money.

According to Complex, Young, 51, wants the women to sit for depositions as soon as possible, but they allegedly keep stalling the process.

We previously reported, Young is now trying to subpoena three women: singer Jillian Speer, model turned skincare entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop,” according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail.

Young filed for divorce last summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996, and share two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

In his response to the divorce filing, Dre, 55, noted that the couple has a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. Young filed documents contesting the prenup.

Young says the depositions of the women could affect her spousal support and the court’s decision on the prenup.