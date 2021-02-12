Friday, February 12, 2021
Cedrick ‘Swab’ Cotton of R&B Group Ideal Fatally Stabbed in Houston

By Ny MaGee
IDEAL

*Cedrick ‘Swab’ Cotton, former member of the popular 90’s R&B group Ideal, was fatally stabbed in southwest Houston, and the suspect is allegedly on the run. 

According to ABC 13, 46-year-old Cotton was killed in broad daylight at Fondren Food Mart on February 9.

“He’d ride his little bike, go there, get a quick cigarette. The next thing I know, I get this call and I heard people … ‘He comes here every day. He doesn’t bother anybody. He’s a good guy,’” his mother, Delores Floyd, explained to the station. 

The victim’s uncle, William King, told the news outlet that he saw Cotton lying on the ground in front of the food mart.

“I saw him just lying there,” King said. “I couldn’t do nothing but just cry last night.”

What happened leading up to the killing is unclear.

Cotton was a member of R&B group ‘Ideal’, which was also composed of his brother Maverick, their cousin Wayne “PZ” Perry, and high school friend Jay “J-Dante” Green. The group is best known for the hit songs “Creep Inn”, “Get Gone”, and “Whatever”.

“They were on ‘Soul Train,’ ‘Donnie and Marie Show,’ ‘The Parkers,’” Floyd said. 

A statement about Cotton’s death was also posted on the group’s Instagram page. The statement read:

It is with great sadness that the IDEAL family announces that our brother Cedrick (Swab) Cotton passed away on the morning of February 9, 2021 due to senseless violence in Southwest Houston, TX.

This unexpected attack has devastated our family, friends and support system.

Cedrick was a loving father, a good brother and an awesome friend…

Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.

A memorial fund has been set up to support his loved ones with any funeral costs and other expenses that may arise from this tragedy. Even if you are not in a position to help please share the GoFundMe page (link in bio) or donate via Cash App $tribute4cedrick

“Whoever did this, turn yourself in. You know, it’s time out for this foolishness. Killing people is not the right thing to do,” Cotton’s mother said.

Investigators are reportedly searching for the suspect.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

