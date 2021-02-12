*Brian McKnight’s oldest son, Brian McKnight Jr., put his famous father on blast a few years ago for abandoning his children. Now BJ is back at it and this time he is urging people to stop supporting his dad and following him on social media.

“When it comes to my father. The proof is in the budding,” Brian Jr. posted on Wednesday, February 10, without detailing the family issue, per AceShowbiz. “If there are still people out there wasting their breath putting us down for speaking our truth, challenge them to question how they think they know our father better than us? Lol you know his body of work; we came from his actual nuts.”

Brian Jr. went on to say that he used to defend his family from haters, but now, not so much. Check out his IG post below.

“Back in the day I’d say, come for my family, I’ll end you. These days, I pay no attention to the negativity, and ignorance from people who are merely fans, using their own, narrowed view of life as a foundation for their ill drawn conclusions,” he continued, adding “all love, in hopes that’s healing comes on all sides.”

McKnight shares Brian Jr. with his ex-wife Julie McKnight. He is currently married to Dr. Leilani Malia Mendoza, whom he wed in December 2017. They have no children together.

Back in 2019, Brian Jr. publicly blasted his father for abandoning his children and his grandchildren.

“I can’t imagine abandoning my children man. Its hard not to imagine the psyche of a man who can truly just turn his back on his actual sons, on his actual blood, and creations. It’s mind boggling to me,” he wrote in since-seleted Instagram post.“I don’t think there is any situation that merits the way my father has chosen to treat my brother, my sisters, and his grandchildren, one of which being his first born’s, first born son, who also bares our name.”

He continued, “It breaks my heart, but not for myself, specifically for my siblings, and my children. They don’t deserve this at all, not open bit. And I’m not letting s**t slide, not for one second. I’ve tried my best to take the high road, and be the bigger man, and all that positive s**t, but there is a much bigger issue here, when it comes to black fathers, especially in entertainment that need to be addressed.”

His sister Briana co-signed his claims on her own Instagram page, writing ” ‘Daddy’s little girl’ was never really a thing for me. Nobody understands what I’ve been through except for my siblings. Believe it or not, I’m not always the person I seem to be. I’m not always happy and most of the time I’m battling my own demons just like everyone else. I grew up thinking that the things that happened to me and my dad’s relationship was my fault.