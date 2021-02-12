Actor Romany Malco Gushes About Becoming First-Time Dad at 52

*Actor Romany Malco is over the moon after welcoming his first child last month at age 52.

On Monday, he opened up about becoming a first-time dad in a lengthy Instagram post.

Sharing a photograph of himself with his newborn, a son named Brave, Malco wrote, “Not that anyone asked but in this pic I’m holding THEE main reason for my lack of activity on social media,” he said, check out the photo below.

“With everything going on in the USA I wasn’t sure if sharing this young man via social media was the right thing to do. But then I figured there are some people who are genuinely interested in my take on the experience of becoming a biological father. So here goes,” he continued.

After his son was born on Jan. 22, Malco noted that he “felt a deeper love for my life partner.”

“She loves it when I call her my queen. I find it more amusing to call her my baby momma,” he joked. “But the love I feel for her now is heightened, something new that I can’t yet describe.”

“My appreciation for my mother is also heightened,” he added. “I had to call and thank her for carrying me 9 months, having me and caring for me as a newborn.”

Malco then noted, “I’m 52 years old and I’ve never been responsible for anything quite as delicate and precious.”

He added, “Based on my upbringing and psychological disposition, waiting to have a child later in life feels right,” he continued. “I’m already a stepdad of two. Our 11 year old and 17 year old have done an incredible job of preparing me for this moment.”

“They have taught me unconditional love and they’ve rallied for Brave in unexpected ways,” Malco added. “Now, seeing my genes expressed in this little man is fascinating to observe.”

Malco concluded, “I ain’t worried about money. I feel no pressure to change. I’m only concerned with consistently being present, responsible, nurturing, receptive, patient observant, supportive, honest and loving towards my family and the world.”