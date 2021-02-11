The Resilience and Reconciliation of Democracy

*Democracy has the vulnerability of showing us its better and its worse. What we, and even the world, are seeing now during former president Donald Trump’s second impeachment is the worst. And that’s okay, because no one ever said democracy is perfect, but true democracy is pliable. The beauty of it is, when we do veer off course as a nation, we are resilient enough to pursue reconciliation of our differences, which is being played out now in this unprecedented second impeachment for a one-term president. Democracy allowed for even a person whose skill set obviously did not meet all the requirements of the job description, to be elected. We gave him a shot and he blew it!

To our nation I say we shall overcome; to the world I say do not underestimate the value we place on our Constitution. America values the rule of law. What we’re witnessing now is just as a forest fire clears the way for new growth, this boiled-over consternation has ripped off the band-aid, and revealed some deep wounds that have never been properly treated.

The oath of office is a serious matter; a marriage vow is a serious matter. If they are violated, the only chance of restoration and reconciliation is through truthfulness, and forgiveness; not lies and arrogance. We have to demonstrate true vulnerability and remorse. People will say anything to get off the hook, but what’s in the heart is what will eventually show.

Oftentimes, I can draw a parallel from a biblical story on current events. There’s a group called QAnon that supports the former president, and perpetuates lies that the Sandy Hook massacre, the 911 Pentagon airplane crash and the pandemic among other things are all a hoax. They, as well as many prominent right-wing church leaders, believe that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and that (as one said) “God did not put [President] Biden in the White House…the election was rigged.” They do not want to hear the truth. In the Book of Acts 6:9-10, Stephen debated the spirit of truth with those who disputed him, and when they found they could not withstand his intelligence, wisdom and the spirit by which he spoke, they instigated and incited the people to falsely accuse him. When Stephen was brought before the council to give an account, he laid out the truth with such conviction that his accusers put their hands over their ears (7:57), then dragged him out and stoned him to death. Witnesses laid their garments at the feet of Saul who consented to the stoning. Likewise, after the riot on Capitol Hill, QAnon and other participants are laying the insurrection at the feet of Trump who instigated and incited it.

Trump is so incensed with retaining power that he even threw Vice President Mike Pence under the bus by lying to his followers that Pence had the power to overturn the election during the certification of electoral votes on Capitol Hill; that fateful, orchestrated day of the insurrection. The mob was so intent on killing Pence for not doing what he could not do anyway, that they erected a gallows outside the Capitol for which to hang him, and went through the halls of Congress calling out his name as they searched for him. Pence and his family along with other lawmakers, staff and support workers had to run for their lives! In the Book of Esther, Haman had plotted to have all the Jews killed and built a gallows (5:14) in order to also hang Mordecai. Through a series of events that Haman could not have foreseen, his wicked scheme backfired when he was found out, and the same gallows that he built for Mordecai, was the gallows where he himself was hanged (7:9-10). It would be karma if Trump, through his own arrogance, “took” enough rope to hang himself.

Yes, democracy has its challenges as other governments do, but with God’s assistance, as long as we adhere to the Constitution and follow the rule of law, we will survive whatever may befall us. The harder the conflict, the more glorious the conquest.

Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]