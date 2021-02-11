Tessica Brown Has a 4-hour Procedure in Beverly Hills to Remove Gorilla Glue From Hair [VIDEO]

*Tessica Brown, the Louisiana woman who gained national attention for using Gorilla Glue in her hair, can finally let her scalp breathe now that she has had the glue removed from her hair.

Brown flew to Los Angeles on Wednesday to undergo a special procedure by surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng in Beverly Hills. He offered to perform the $12,500 glue removal process for free, and it took about 4 hours to complete. TMZ documented the procedure — check out the clip above.

In a statement to the outlet, a rep for Gorilla Glue said “We are glad that Miss Brown was able to be treated and we hope that she is doing well.”

GORILLA GLUE GIRL GOT HER HAIR BACK YASSSSS pic.twitter.com/FvS6zOmzx1 — T (@richonnesokoye) February 11, 2021

Dr. Obeng was able to break down the polyurethane — the main ingredient in Gorilla Glue — using a combination of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and a dash of acetone, per TMZ. That’s all it took to remove the adhesive from Brown’s hair.

Harvard educated plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng explains how he removed #gorillaglue from #gorrilagluegirl Tessica Brown’s hair. pic.twitter.com/QGMRRcsfP0 — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) February 11, 2021

Dr. Obeng was able to save much of her hair, but she had her ponytail chopped off earlier this week.

Speaking with Melicia Johnson for Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Brown explained that she initially took her issue to social media because she was desperate for help.

“The reason I went to the internet—because I was never going to take this to social media—[but] the reason I took it to social media was because I didn’t know what else to do,” she explained. “I knew somebody out there, somebody, could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second it was going to be everywhere.”

When asked if she regretted posting the initial videos about her Gorilla Glue adhesive dilemma, she said “Definitely.”

Brown added, “I told my son today, I wish I could just, I mean, go back. Because I’m over it.”

She also denied reports that she hired an attorney for a potential lawsuit against Gorilla Glue.

“No, I’ve never ever said that,” she said. “Again, I don’t know where all of this is coming from. Because, at this point, everybody is saying it.”