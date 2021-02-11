Tarek Ali #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator To Watch

*This year, YouTube launched #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021 in an effort to amplify Black voices globally. Members will be provide with resources to grow their channels through training workshops, partner support and grants from a $100 million fund. EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas spoke with one of the bright and effervescent grantees, Tarek Ali.

The 22-year-old, is known for his bubbly personality, makeup tutorials and Ted Talks with over 300k subscribers on YouTube. Before he started making YouTube videos he organized multiple LGBTQ student clubs, worked as an advocate for gay students’ rights and founded the non-profit group “Caring Colors LGBTQ Empowerment Organization,” while at Georgia State University. Then obtained a degree in Biology, interned at Howard University and Columbia University.

Today the content creator uses his platform to spread positivity and encourage the emotional, mental, and overall growth of every viewer. He explores the depths of his own misfortunes, social injustices and topics often ignored – to help transform societal norms all while making his audience laugh and feel beautiful. His video messages are intended to encourage people to be comfortable with themselves, their sexuality and embrace their experience despite what society or people may think.



For more on the #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class and fund click here.