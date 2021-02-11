Thursday, February 11, 2021
Home ** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Tarek Ali #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator To Watch

By Fahnia Thomas
0

Tarek Ali
Tarek Ali – YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021

*This year, YouTube launched #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021 in an effort to amplify Black voices globally. Members will be provide with resources to grow their channels through training workshops, partner support and grants from a $100 million fund. EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas spoke with one of the bright and effervescent grantees, Tarek Ali.

The 22-year-old, is known for his bubbly personality, makeup tutorials and Ted Talks with over 300k subscribers on YouTube. Before he started making YouTube videos he organized multiple LGBTQ student clubs, worked as an advocate for gay students’ rights and founded the non-profit group “Caring Colors LGBTQ Empowerment Organization,” while at Georgia State University. Then obtained a degree in Biology, interned at Howard University and Columbia University.

Today the content creator uses his platform to spread positivity and encourage the emotional, mental, and overall growth of every viewer. He explores the depths of his own misfortunes, social injustices and topics often ignored – to help transform societal norms all while making his audience laugh and feel beautiful. His video messages are intended to encourage people to be comfortable with themselves, their sexuality and embrace their experience despite what society or people may think.


For more on the #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class and fund click here.

Previous articleKevin Hart’s Personal Shopper Faces 25 Years in Prison for Stealing Over $1M from Comedian
Next articleIMDB Teams with LeBron James for ‘Top Class’ Docuseries About High School Basketball ‘Trailblazers’
Fahnia Thomas

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

Fisher Jack - 0
*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend. 50...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

Fisher Jack - 9
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle. Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired...
Read more
Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 1
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 2
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO