One Moment In Time: The Shock of Whitney Houston’s Death on Feb. 11, 2012 (EUR Video Throwback)

*We all remember the exact moment nine years ago when we first heard that Whitney Houston had drowned.

On Feb. 12, 2012, at just 48-years-old, the golden-voiced phenom was found by her assistant face down in the bathtub of her Beverly Hilton hotel suite in Los Angeles. She was due to perform at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy party later that night.

She was declared dead at 3:55 p.m.

At the Grammy Awards the following night, host LL Cool J opened the ceremony with a prayer for Houston.

Later in the show, Jennifer Hudson paid tribute with a performance of “I Will Always Love You”…

…which Houston performed to open the 1994 Grammy ceremony. The song won Houston “Record of the Year” and “Best Pop Vocal Performance Female,” and her soundtrack for “The Bodyguard” won “Album of the Year.”

The coroner’s report would rule Houston’s death an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use contributing factors.

At the time of her death, Houston was working on a remake of “Sparkle” alongside star Jordin Sparks. It was to be her big return to the big screen since 1996’s “The Preacher’s Wife.”

“The Preacher’s Wife’ was released on Aug. 17 of that year.