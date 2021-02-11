Morgan Wallen Asks Fans to Stop Defending His Use of N-Word [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Country singer Morgan Wallen wants fans to stop defending his use of the N-word.

We previously reported, TMZ posted footage (see above) of the singer referring to one of his friends as a “p**sy ass n**ga.” After the clip went viral, Wallen sent a statement to the outlet issuing an apology, noting that he’s “embarrassed and sorry,” there are “no excuses” for the language he used and that he promises to do better moving forward.

In a new video message shared on his Instagram page this week, Wallen reiterates that his use of the racial slur “was wrong” and he now takes “ownership” of the fallout from the incident, which has seen him get dropped by his record label and SiriusXM. CMT — Country Music Television — announced that all appearances and performances of Morgan will be removed from their platform.

iHeartRadio has also pulled the plug on airing his music in wake of him using the racial slur. A spokesperson for the company said, “In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately.”

Meanwhile, Wallen’s music sales and streams have spiked since video went viral of him using the N-word.

Wallen hit up IG this week to further share his side of the story.

“I’m long overdue to make a statement regarding my last incident,” he said“The video you saw was me on hour 72 of a bender, and that’s not something I’m proud of either,” he said. “Obviously, the natural thing to do is to apologize further and continue to apologize because you got caught, and that’s not what I wanted to do.”

Wallen went on to explain that he recently engaged in “some very real and honest conversations” with several Black leaders and learned that “a word can truly hurt a person.”

“This week I heard firsthand some personal stories from Black people that honestly shook me,” he added. “And I know what I’m going through this week doesn’t even compare to some of the trials I about from them. I came away from those discussions with a deep appreciation for them and a clearer understanding of the weight of my words.

“Our actions matter. Our words matter and I just want to encourage anyone watching to please learn from my mistake,” he said. “There’s no reason to downplay what I did. It matters and please know I’m carefully choosing my next steps in repair.”

Wallen then revealed he has been sober for nine days.

“I want my team, my family, my friends and even strangers to trust me. Hell, I wanna trust me. Who knows if I’ll be able to live down all the mistakes I’ve made, but I’m certainly going to try.”

Hear his full video message via the Instagram embed above.