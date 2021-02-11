Thursday, February 11, 2021
Kevin Hart’s Personal Shopper Faces 25 Years in Prison for Stealing Over $1M from Comedian

By Ny MaGee
Kevin Hart

*Kevin Hart’s personal shopper allegedly stole more than $1 million from the comedian by making unauthorized purchases with his credit cards.

Dylan Jason Syer, 29, has been charged on a 10-count indictment with grand larceny in the first and second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first and second degree, identity theft in the first degree and scheme to defraud in the first degree, per PEOPLE

Syer was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Wednesday. The DA is also coming for him in civil court, “seeking to seize, restrain, and ultimately forfeit Syer’s assets up to the amount that he allegedly stole. Any recovered assets will first be used to make any victims of this crime whole.”

READ MORE: Kevin Hart Inks Netflix Deal for 4 Movies He’s Set to Star In, Produce

Kevin+Hart+NFL+Honors+Arrivals+1i7ZZT_azgdl
Comedian Kevin Hart attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here’s more from Insider:

According to the District Attorney’s website, Syer first started working with Kevin Hart in 2015 when he was hired to purchase several items for the comedian. As part of this initial agreement, Syer was given the comedian’s banking details to make authorized purchases. But prosecutors say Syer continued to make more than $1 million worth of “unauthorized charges on those credit cards over the course of 19 months.”

“The investigation revealed that the defendant used his business’s credit card processing account to make unauthorized charges on Mr. Hart’s credit card. Once those credit card charges were processed by Syer’s bank, the proceeds poured into Syer’s checking account,” the DA said.

According to the DA, Syer charged hundreds of thousands on Hart’s credit cards for jewelry and watches. 

“With Mr. Hart’s stolen money in the defendant’s bank account and at his disposal, the defendant then purchased thousands of dollars of fine art and other collectibles, and at least 5 Patek Phillipe watches valued at more than $400,000,” the DA said. “Among these art and collectible purchases was a Sam Friedman painting, at least 16 Bearbrick collectible dolls, 5 KAWS collectible dolls, and two Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere bags.”

After Syer’s arrest this week, a search of his home also uncovered bout $250,000 worth of cash and goods, according to the report. 

Syer is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 17. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

