Keri Hilson to Star in‘Seven Deadly Sins’ Movie From T.D. Jakes for Lifetime

*Lifetime and Bishop T.D. Jakes have joined forces for two new movies based on the “Seven Deadly Sins” anthology book series by Victoria Christopher Murray.

The first movie in the series is tentatively titled “Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Saga,” and stars singer and actress Keri Hilson, Tobias Truvillion (One Life to Live), and Durrell ‘Tank’ Babbs (The New Edition Story). The film premieres on Saturday, April 17 at 8pm ET/PT.

The second movie is tentatively titled “Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Saga” and stars Serayah (Empire), Rose Rollins (The L Word), and Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta). The movie is set to debut on Saturday, April 24 at 8pm ET/PT.

Following the successful partnership of Lifetime with Bishop T.D. Jakes with Faith Under Fire and I Am Somebody’s Child, Lifetime reteams with the Bishop for two movies –Lust: A Deadly Sins Saga (wt) and Envy: A Deadly Sins Saga (wt) – based on two books from the Seven Deadly Sins anthology by Victoria Christopher Murray.

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Derrick Williams serve as executive producers on both films, alongside TV host, Shaun Robinson, who under the Broader Focus initiative, will executive produce movies for the first time.

Below are the full descriptions and premiere dates for Lust: A Deadly Sins Saga (wt) and Envy: A Deadly Sins Saga (wt).

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Saga:

The first of the Seven Deadly Sins book series, this movie is a grounded morality tale that explores the power of lust, but at what cost? Tiffanie Cooper (Keri Hilson) is about to have the wedding of her dreams to her soul mate, the dashing Damon King (Tobias Truvillion), founder of King Enterprises. But when Damon’s old friend Trey Taylor (Durrell ‘Tank’ Babbs) arrives, fresh from prison to step in as Damon’s best man, Tiffanie’s whole world gets rocked. Sexy and mysterious, Trey triggers a passion in Tiffanie that she never expected, and suddenly the life she’s always planned with Damon is uncertain. But Trey still carries wounds from his history with Damon, and his intentions toward both Tiffanie and Damon are not to be trusted. Lust: A Deadly Sins Saga (wt) also stars Ms. Juicy, LeToya Luckett, and Clifton Powell and is produced by TD Jakes Enterprises and Big Dreams Entertainment. T.D. Jakes, Derrick Williams, Leslie Greif and Shaun Robinson serve as executive producers and Star Victoria directs from a script written by Sonay Hoffman.

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Saga:

Gabrielle Flores (Rose Rollins) has it all – a devoted husband, a beautiful daughter, and one of the best PR firms in the country. When Gabrielle’s father suddenly reveals she has a half-sister, Keisha (Serayah), as a result of a brief affair, only-child Gabrielle is delighted to welcome her into her life. But Keisha, who grew up with nothing, wants more than a sisterly bond from Gabrielle—she wants her life, and is willing to do whatever it takes to get it. Envy: A Deadly Sins Saga (wt) also stars Kandi Burruss, Donovan Christie Jr., Gregory Alan Williams, Da Brat, DC Young Fly, Clifton Powell and Hosea Chanchez and is produced by TD Jakes Enterprises and Big Dreams Entertainment. T.D. Jakes, Derrick Williams, Leslie Greif and Shaun Robinson serve as executive producers, and Damon Lee directs from a script written by Nneka Gerstle.

About Broader Focus

The Broader Focus™ initiative from Lifetime® is dedicated to supporting and hiring female directors, writers and producers. Lifetime believes that the best creative product will be achieved when diverse voices are creating the media images we consume. While women continue to be extremely underrepresented in all behind-the-scenes roles, Lifetime is leading the entertainment industry by hiring women for these vital positions.

