Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy Releasing ‘Respectfully Justin’ on Diddy’s REVOLT Network

*According toPage Six, Justin Combs is gearing up to premiere a new show called “Respectfully Justin” with host Justin LaBoy this month!

The news sites reports that it will be a late-night show featuring Combs, who also serves as an executive producer, and professional basketball player turned social media sensation LaBoy; “discussing sex, relationships, music, everyday life, and ‘taboo’ topics.”

Page Six notes that LaBoy will invite celebs to have raw conversations about what some might consider “off-limits” in society. The new show is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day on his dad, Diddy’s network Revolt with guests including Chris Brown and a special “Demon Time” segment.

Diddy said in a statement, “Justin LaBoy is the biggest social media star in our culture. There is no better place for his debut show – we are thrilled to welcome him to the REVOLT family.”

