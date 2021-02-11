Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and Fela Kuti Among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

*The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its list of nominees for the class of 2021, with Mary J. Blige, Dionne Warwick and JAY-Z all making the cut.
The rapper, along with Warwick, Blige and Iron Maiden are first-time nominees. Other first-timers include Fela Kuti, the Go-Go’s, and Foo Fighters.
Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, New York Dolls, LL Cool J, and Carole King are among those to have been previously nominated.
Music artists become eligible 25 years after their first commercial release.
READ MORE: New Brand Name and Logo for Aunt Jemima Pays Homage to 1888 Mill
Over 200k Fan Votes cast within the first 24 hours! SOUND ON for a quick recap of the list of all 16 #RockHall2021 Nominees in just under 60 seconds. Continue showing support of your favorite nominees in the Fan Vote at https://t.co/keewGnGnnD pic.twitter.com/CEEF7r9bzq
— Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 11, 2021
The ceremony will be held this fall in Cleveland, while the inductees will be announced in May.
Fans can cast their vote for their favorite nominee through the Rock Hall website up to April 30.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 nominees:
Mary J. Blige
Kate Bush
Devo
Foo Fighters
The Go-Go’s
Iron Maiden
Jay-Z
Chaka Khan
Carole King
Fela Kuti
LL Cool J
New York Dolls
Rage Against the Machine
Todd Rundgren
Tina Turner
Dionne Warwick