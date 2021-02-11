Thursday, February 11, 2021
Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and Fela Kuti Among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

By Ny MaGee
*The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its list of nominees for the class of 2021, with Mary J. Blige, Dionne Warwick and JAY-Z all making the cut. 

The rapper, along with Warwick, Blige and Iron Maiden are first-time nominees. Other first-timers include Fela Kuti, the Go-Go’s, and Foo Fighters

Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, New York Dolls, LL Cool J, and Carole King are among those to have been previously nominated.

Music artists become eligible 25 years after their first commercial release.

The ceremony will be held this fall in Cleveland, while the inductees will be announced in May. 

Fans can cast their vote for their favorite nominee through the Rock Hall website up to April 30.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

Jay-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick  

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

