Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and Fela Kuti Among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

*The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its list of nominees for the class of 2021, with Mary J. Blige, Dionne Warwick and JAY-Z all making the cut.

The rapper, along with Warwick, Blige and Iron Maiden are first-time nominees. Other first-timers include Fela Kuti, the Go-Go’s, and Foo Fighters.

Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, New York Dolls, LL Cool J, and Carole King are among those to have been previously nominated.

Music artists become eligible 25 years after their first commercial release.

The ceremony will be held this fall in Cleveland, while the inductees will be announced in May.

Fans can cast their vote for their favorite nominee through the Rock Hall website up to April 30.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

Jay-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick