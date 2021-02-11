IMDB Teams with LeBron James for ‘Top Class’ Docuseries About High School Basketball ‘Trailblazers’

*IMDb TV is teaming with LeBron James and Maverick Carter for “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers,” a docuseries about a new mecca of high school athletics, nestled just outside of Los Angeles.

Executive produced by James and Carter as part of their Uninterrupted brand, Top Class follows six principal players during the 2019-20 season of Sierra Canyon School’s boys basketball program. The back-to-back state champion Sierra Canyon Trailblazers exploded onto basketball’s national stage with one of the highest profile classes in history, including some of the nation’s highest-ranking players – BJ Boston, Amari Bailey, Bronny James, Shy Odom, Zaire Wade, and Ziaire Williams.

Check out the trailer above.

Top Class provides exclusive access to the team as they balance the pressures of competing on a global stage while finding success at one of the most academically elite high schools in the country. Projected to dominate and with expectations at an all-time high, the team must come together to manage extreme amounts of media attention, fanfare, and internal dynamics in order to perform at the highest levels. With a third consecutive state championship on the line, led by their head coach Andre Chevalier, viewers will experience firsthand how the most instagrammed high school basketball team in America navigates everything from daily life to playing in sold out arenas.

“We are thrilled to partner with UNINTERRUPTED on Top Class, a story that speaks to executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s unique and innovative ability to tell distinctive, culture-defining stories for all audiences,” said Lauren Anderson, Co-Head of Content and Programming for IMDb TV. “Like millions of fans around the world, we were riveted by the Trailblazers’ dynamic and exceptional journey last season. Telling a story beyond sports and highlighting how the team’s intelligence and competitive streak seamlessly transfer to the classroom, the docu-series captures the devotion, resilience, and raw emotion experienced by the players, coaches, and families through every setback and victory – both on and off the court.”

In November, IMDb TV premiered the spy thriller Alex Rider, an Original series based on Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling book franchise. Other previously announced Originals coming to IMDb TV include the true-crime docu-series Moment of Truth; a reimagining of the crime drama Leverage; the second season of Alex Rider; and the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project, the streaming debut for no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin and her signature adjudication style.

In development is a half-hour coming-of-age series based on High School, the NY Times best-selling memoir by Platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin, adapted by Clea DuVall for Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment as well as Hialeah: Dade F*ckin County, a half-hour family comedy co-created by writers Monique Alvarez and Jessica Lee Williamson. Also in development is a project from Emmy-nominated and Peabody award-winning director, dream hampton as well as a scripted drama series based on Jessica Simpson’s global best-selling memoir, Open Book.

