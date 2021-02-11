Thursday, February 11, 2021
Home News
News

IMDB Teams with LeBron James for ‘Top Class’ Docuseries About High School Basketball ‘Trailblazers’

By Ny MaGee
0

*IMDb TV is teaming with LeBron James and Maverick Carter for “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers,” a docuseries about a new mecca of high school athletics, nestled just outside of Los Angeles.

Executive produced by James and Carter as part of their Uninterrupted brand, Top Class follows six principal players during the 2019-20 season of Sierra Canyon School’s boys basketball program. The back-to-back state champion Sierra Canyon Trailblazers exploded onto basketball’s national stage with one of the highest profile classes in history, including some of the nation’s highest-ranking players – BJ Boston, Amari Bailey, Bronny James, Shy Odom, Zaire Wade, and Ziaire Williams

Check out the trailer above.

READ MORE: UA Project Allows White People to Experience Racism Through Virtual Reality Headsets (Watch)

LeBronJamesGoldenStateWarriorsvsLosPHZRvxYmRt0l

Top Class provides exclusive access to the team as they balance the pressures of competing on a global stage while finding success at one of the most academically elite high schools in the country. Projected to dominate and with expectations at an all-time high, the team must come together to manage extreme amounts of media attention, fanfare, and internal dynamics in order to perform at the highest levels. With a third consecutive state championship on the line, led by their head coach Andre Chevalier, viewers will experience firsthand how the most instagrammed high school basketball team in America navigates everything from daily life to playing in sold out arenas.

“We are thrilled to partner with UNINTERRUPTED on Top Class, a story that speaks to executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s unique and innovative ability to tell distinctive, culture-defining stories for all audiences,” said Lauren Anderson, Co-Head of Content and Programming for IMDb TV.  “Like millions of fans around the world, we were riveted by the Trailblazers’ dynamic and exceptional journey last season. Telling a story beyond sports and highlighting how the team’s intelligence and competitive streak seamlessly transfer to the classroom, the docu-series captures the devotion, resilience, and raw emotion experienced by the players, coaches, and families through every setback and victory – both on and off the court.”

In November, IMDb TV premiered the spy thriller Alex Rider, an Original series based on Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling book franchise. Other previously announced Originals coming to IMDb TV include the true-crime docu-series Moment of Truth; a reimagining of the crime drama Leverage; the second season of Alex Rider; and the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project, the streaming debut for no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin and her signature adjudication style.

In development is a half-hour coming-of-age series based on High School, the NY Times best-selling memoir by Platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin, adapted by Clea DuVall for Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment as well as Hialeah: Dade F*ckin County, a half-hour family comedy co-created by writers Monique Alvarez and Jessica Lee Williamson. Also in development is a project from Emmy-nominated and Peabody award-winning director, dream hampton as well as a scripted drama series based on Jessica Simpson’s global best-selling memoir, Open Book.

 

via press release

source IMDb TV, PR

Previous articleTarek Ali #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator To Watch
Next articleSpike Lee Says ‘We’re Living Historic Moments’ Following Trump’s Presidency
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

Fisher Jack - 0
*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend. 50...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

Fisher Jack - 9
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle. Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired...
Read more
Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 1
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 2
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO