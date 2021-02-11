Gorilla Glue Girl Regrets Sharing Hair Dilemma on Social Media: ‘I’m Over It’ [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Tessica Brown, the TikToker who put Gorilla Glue in her hair because she ran out of her usual styling products, now regrets going public with the story.

Speaking with Melicia Johnson for Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Brown explained that she initially took her issue to social media because she was desperate for help.

“The reason I went to the internet—because I was never going to take this to social media—[but] the reason I took it to social media was because I didn’t know what else to do,” she explains in the clip above. “I knew somebody out there, somebody, could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second it was going to be everywhere.”

Her tale was met with both criticism and support, as many wonder how a 40-year-old mother of six could make such a poor decision. Asked how she’s dealing with the reaction from the public, Brown noted that she’s “over it,” and made clear that she is not chasing clout.

“Again, it never was … Who in they right mind would have just said, ‘Oh, let me just spray this on my head and I’m going to become famous overnight?’ Never … Who would want that?” she said.

When asked if she regrets posting the initial video about her Gorilla Glue dilemma, she said “Definitely.”

Brown added, “I told my son today, I wish I could just, I mean, go back. Because I’m over it.”

She also denied reports that she hired an attorney for a potential lawsuit against Gorilla Glue.

“No, I’ve never ever said that,” she said. “Again, I don’t know where all of this is coming from. Because, at this point, everybody is saying it.”

Brown has reportedly flown to Los Angeles to meet with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, who says he can remove the adhesive product from her hair via a lengthy (but pricey) procedure that he will perform for free, perTMZ. Don’t be surprised if the procedure is filmed for a reality show special on E!