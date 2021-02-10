Wednesday, February 10, 2021
The Pulse of Entertainment: Rock Extraordinaire Jake Clemons Release Powerful Remix We the People

By Eunice Moseley
jake_clemons
Jake Clemons – vocalist, guitarist, saxophonist, percussionist.

*“My heritage is in Rock. I think I have the pipes for Gospel,” Jake Clemons laughed a little when I mentioned how powerful his vocals are in the remix of his single (and music video) “We The People” (BFD/The Orchard). “I speak with my music. I try to be as truthful as possible, but not without hope.”

Jake is a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, playing guitar as well as horn/sax, back-ground vocals and percussions. He also heads his own Jake Clemons Band. Jake replaced his uncle in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band – saxophonist Clarence Clemons – when he passed away. He has been in the band for almost 20 years now.

The single is from his latest solo project “Eyes on the Horizon.” The project is produced by Jake Hull and Clemons, and is mixed by Eddie Kramer (The Beatles, David Bowie). The “We the People” single was remixed by Matt Musty and mastered by Chris Dugan. The music video was shot in Canada and edited by Mark Rashotte.

“I come from people who have standards that are enormously high and no one is special…a very high bar….so it took along time,” Jake said when I asked where he has been with his superstar vocals. “My father was a Marine Band Director, the 2nd black in the whole Navy-Marine Corps.  We lived in a military community. My grandfather, my dad’s father, was an entrepreneur. My grandmother was a science teacher with a Masters degree from Virginia! A black science teacher – it was a big deal. We all work hard. We have a long lineage of not settling for less. It wasn’t until I was 30 that I sang in public. My family has strong vocals. My sister has a voice like Whitney.”

The music video to the remix single was released on Inauguration Day with clips of Black Lives Matter protests, and his friends, family and fans singing the chorus.

“Ultimately I want to brighten the world we live in,” Clemons stated. “The original single was more Rock oriented. I hope to make it clear the condition our country is in, is what we made it and we need to dissolve the diversity. There are things we can agree on. It’s been 200 years and we still far from reality.”

What’s up next for Jake? He said, “We’re going to release another single.” www.JakeClemons.com

