New Brand Name and Logo for Aunt Jemima Pays Homage to 1888 Mill

By Ny MaGee
Aunt Jemima
via TMZ

*Aunt Jemima’s new brand name and logo has been revealed.

The new name is Pearl Milling Company, the parent company PepsiCo announced on Tuesday. The new brand name is an homage to the original mill built in 1888 that began making the self-rising pancake mix in 1889, per MSN.com.

We previously reported… it took more than a century, but Quaker Oats announced last summer that it was getting rid of its “Aunt Jemima” brand name and replacing it with a new name and image, saying they recognize that “Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Quaker Oats to Ditch 'Aunt Jemima' Name After Finally Admitting It's 'Based on a Racial Stereotype'

The decision was in response to the civil unrest and protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

“This is an injustice for me and my family. This is part of my history, sir,” Larnell Evans Sr. told Patch. “The racism they talk about, using images from slavery, that comes from the other side — white people. This company profits off images of our slavery. And their answer is to erase my great-grandmother’s history. A black female. … It hurts.”

“We are starting a new day with Pearl Milling Company,” a PepsiCo spokesperson told CNN. “A new day rooted in the brand’s historic beginnings and its mission to create moments that matter at the breakfast table.”

The new logo replaces Aunt Jemima’s image with a watermill used to grow flour. 

“This name is a nod to where our delicious products began before becoming a family-favorite breakfast staple,” the spokesperson said, adding “While the Aunt Jemima brand was updated over the years in a manner intended to remove racial stereotypes, it has not progressed enough to appropriately reflect the dignity, respect and warmth that we stand for today.”

PepsiCo noted that they consulted with “consumers, employees, external cultural and subject-matter experts, and diverse agency partners to gather broad perspectives and ensure the new brand was developed with inclusivity in mind.”

The Aunt Jemima brand previously acknowledged “our origins were based on a racial stereotype.”

“While work has been done over the years to evolve our brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize that those changes are not enough,” they said before announcing the decision to retire the Aunt Jemima caricature from the brand’s logo, pancakes, and syrup products.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

