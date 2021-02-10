Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Michelle Obama Announces New Educational Kids’ Series with Puppets

By Ny MaGee
michelle obama

*Michelle Obama and the puppets are bringing a new educational kids’ series to Netflix. 

Executive produced by Michelle and former President Barack Obama, the upcoming children’s series titled “Waffles + Mochi” will consist of 10 episodes aimed to encourage kids to eat healthily. The series will launch on March 16. 

According to the official synopsis, per EW: “Once upon a thyme, deep in The Land of Frozen Food, lived two best friends named Waffles and Mochi with one shared dream: to become chefs! The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice. When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket, they’re ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime. With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities. Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.”

The Obamas will EP along will co-creators Jeremy Konner (Drunk History) and Erika Thormahlen.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama Announces Young Reader Version of ‘Becoming’ Memoir [VIDEO]

“Waffles + Mochi” will be the latest release from Barack and Michelle’s production company, Higher Ground Productions.

We previously reported, Michelle is set to release two new editions of her bestselling memoir, “Becoming” in both a young readers’ edition and a paperback edition. Both include new material from the former first lady.

According to a statement from publisher Penguin/Random House, the new editions will be available beginning March 2.

The young reader’s edition is a hardcover and includes “a special introduction for kids” written by Obama and colorful photo inserts. The paperback edition also features a new introduction, as well as “a letter from the author to her younger self, and a book club guide with 20 discussion questions and a 5-question Q&A.”

In an Instagram post announcing the news, Obama said “sharing my story in Becoming was one of the most freeing experiences of my life. And one of the highlights of my experience was hearing from so many of you and getting into the kind of deep, honest conversations that leave everyone feeling more connected and nourished,” she wrote. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

