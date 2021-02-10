Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Longtime Friends Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Announce New Talk Show

By Ny MaGee
0

Tichina+Arnold+Tisha+Campbell+2019+Soul+Train+2gsi6mOCBdix
GETTY

*Longtime friends Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are teaming up for a new talk show tentatively titled “Tisha & Tichina Have Issues,” that will see them interview their celebrity pals. 

Each episode will be filmed from the pair’s homes, and feature candid discussions with A-listers and their closest confidants about their personal experiences and current events, per ET.

“Tichina and I have worked together and known each other so long…we finish each other’s jokes!” Campbell tells ET. “I’m happy that me and my bestie will have the opportunity to create and enjoy a platform where our audience can get intimate with us — and when our celebrity guests come through, they can bring on a friend so we can all get to know them in a more fun, open and candid way.”

READ MORE: Peacock Announces Limited Series ‘Best Man’ with Original Cast

Tisha+Campbell+Martin+MWP+Entertainment+Group+HuDhP-rWcQKl
Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell-Martin attend the “WANTED” Series, presented by MWP Entertainment Group, featuring H.E.R. at The Novo by Microsoft on December 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
(Dec. 13, 2018 – Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images North America)

“I am pleased to be working with Thinkfactory and my long-time friend and colleague Tisha Campbell on our dream project,” Arnold adds. “Never before has television played a greater role in our communities, and I feel certain that connecting through our brand of positivity and laughter is sure to shine through to our forever faithful fans.”

The women will executive produce the series along with Andrew Jameson (Power), and produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media (Marriage Boot Camp; Rat in the Kitchen). 

Campbell and Arnold co-starred on the hit series “Martin” for five seasons. The two made their film debut together in 1986’s “Little Shop of Horrors” and most recently co-hosted the 2020 Soul Train Awards.

“Tisha & Tichina Have Issues” is currently in development and will be shopped to networks and streaming platforms, according to the report. 

Previous articleKendall Jackson Soars As Nation’s First African-American Female Eagle Scout (Watch)
Next articleUA Project Allows White People to Experience Racism Through Virtual Reality Headsets (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

Fisher Jack - 0
*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend. 50...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

Fisher Jack - 8
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle. Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired...
Read more
Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 1
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 2
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO