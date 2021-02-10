Longtime Friends Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Announce New Talk Show

*Longtime friends Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are teaming up for a new talk show tentatively titled “Tisha & Tichina Have Issues,” that will see them interview their celebrity pals.

Each episode will be filmed from the pair’s homes, and feature candid discussions with A-listers and their closest confidants about their personal experiences and current events, per ET.

“Tichina and I have worked together and known each other so long…we finish each other’s jokes!” Campbell tells ET. “I’m happy that me and my bestie will have the opportunity to create and enjoy a platform where our audience can get intimate with us — and when our celebrity guests come through, they can bring on a friend so we can all get to know them in a more fun, open and candid way.”

“I am pleased to be working with Thinkfactory and my long-time friend and colleague Tisha Campbell on our dream project,” Arnold adds. “Never before has television played a greater role in our communities, and I feel certain that connecting through our brand of positivity and laughter is sure to shine through to our forever faithful fans.”

The women will executive produce the series along with Andrew Jameson (Power), and produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media (Marriage Boot Camp; Rat in the Kitchen).

Campbell and Arnold co-starred on the hit series “Martin” for five seasons. The two made their film debut together in 1986’s “Little Shop of Horrors” and most recently co-hosted the 2020 Soul Train Awards.

“Tisha & Tichina Have Issues” is currently in development and will be shopped to networks and streaming platforms, according to the report.