Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Critics of Daughter North’s Painting Skills

*Kim Kardashian has clapped back at critics of her daughter’s artwork.

The drama all started when the mother of four shared a photo of daughter North’s landscape painting. Social media users are highly doubtful that Kim’s 7-year-old “little artist” actually painted the artwork, which as PEOPLE points out, was done in a style similar to the works of famed artist Bob Ross.

“i’m supposed to go but i can’t stop thinking about how north west did not paint this,” wrote one Twitter user, which Kardashain shared on her Instagram Story.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” Kardashian wrote in a lengthy post. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.”

“North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete,” she continued. “As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

She then called out the “grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this.”

“How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?” Kardashian wrote. “Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!”

To further highlight that her daughter’s master painting skills, she shared drawings that the child’s father, Kanye West, made when he was young.

“Throwback to some of her dad’s artwork that he did when he was a kid,” she captioned a series of sketches — see below.