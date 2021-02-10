Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Home Relationships Family - Parenting - Births
Family - Parenting - Births

Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Critics of Daughter North’s Painting Skills

By Ny MaGee
0

north west painting
Twitter

*Kim Kardashian has clapped back at critics of her daughter’s artwork. 

The drama all started when the mother of four shared a photo of daughter North’s landscape painting. Social media users are highly doubtful that Kim’s 7-year-old “little artist” actually painted the artwork, which as PEOPLE points out, was done in a style similar to the works of famed artist Bob Ross.

“i’m supposed to go but i can’t stop thinking about how north west did not paint this,” wrote one Twitter user, which Kardashain shared on her Instagram Story. 

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” Kardashian wrote in a lengthy post. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.”

READ MORE: Here’s Why Kim Kardashian is Huge Fan of CBD Oil

kim north selfie
Kim and North West

“North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete,” she continued. “As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

She then called out the “grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this.”

“How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?” Kardashian wrote. “Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!”

To further highlight that her daughter’s master painting skills, she shared drawings that the child’s father, Kanye West, made when he was young.

“Throwback to some of her dad’s artwork that he did when he was a kid,” she captioned a series of sketches — see below.

north west painting-kanye

Previous articleSeattle-based Company Helps Small Businesses Create An Impactful Social Media Presence
Next articleMichelle Obama Announces New Educational Kids’ Series with Puppets
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

Fisher Jack - 0
*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend. 50...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

Fisher Jack - 8
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle. Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired...
Read more
Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 1
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 2
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO