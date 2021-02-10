Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Gorilla Glue Woman Gets Her Ponytail Cut Off (Watch)

tessica brown's ponytail
Tessica Brown (Gorilla Glue Girl) able to cut off ponytail (TMZ)

*There’s been some progress in the saga surrounding Tessica Brown, aka Gorilla Glue Woman.

According to TMZ, Brown chiseled away at her Gorilla Glue sprayed hair for four hours Tuesday night after work, and was able to at least cut off her ponytail with the assistance of a friend and some super glue remover.

The product “Goof Off” did the trick in what looked like a very painful process. A friend of Brown’s was able to get the ponytail loose enough to cut it off in tiny chunks using a pair of household scissors.

Watch below:

TMZ reports that despite the ponytail removal, “the hair on Tessica’s scalp kept hardening and she’s still planning to fly to Los Angeles to meet with the Beverly Hills doctor who says he can remove the rest of the adhesive spray product that started this whole saga.”

She spoke with TMZ Tuesday to address haters who claim she took her plight to social media strictly for clout. she says she only put her saga on social media as a cry for help, and vehemently denies she’s doing this for clout. Brown says she did it as a cry for help in getting her hair fixed, because all previous attempts made her scalp burn intensely.

