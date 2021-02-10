Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young is Coming for His Alleged Mistresses

*Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young is reportedly seeking the court’s help to go after the mogul’s alleged mistresses over money.

According to Complex, Young, 51, wants the women to sit for depositions as soon as possible, but they allegedly keep stalling the process.

Young filed for divorce last summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

In his response to the divorce filing, Dre, 55, noted that the couple has a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. Young filed documents contesting the prenup.

We previously reported, Young is now trying to subpoena three women: singer Jillian Speer, model turned skincare entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop,” according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail.

They have all been named in a court filing in the bitter divorce. Young claims they are all former lovers of the music mogul, and she’s reportedly trying to get them to spill on her soon-to-be-ex-husband.

However, all three are fighting Nicole’s legal efforts to subpoena them as witnesses in the legal war with Dre. The couple’s nasty fight over his estimated $1billion empire centers on a pre-marital agreement they both signed in back in 1996.

Young says one of the women “purchased a $2 million-plus home—in cash—back in 2019, and wants to know if Dre funded the purchase,” per Complex.

Young says the depositions of the women could affect her spousal support and the court’s decision on the prenup.