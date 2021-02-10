Cindy Tawiah Opens Extraordinary Detox Spa

*Veteran businesswoman Cindy Tawiah is proud to announce the opening of Maryland’s newest Black-owned spa. The Diva Day Spa Healing and Retreat Centre, located in the city of Upperco (just 30 minutes from downtown Baltimore), is a dream that’s been a decade in the making. The spa will offer detox sauna treatments, foot detoxes, healing and counseling services, and wellness workshops.

“You can’t heal what you don’t reveal,” Cindy says on her core beliefs about the power of self-care. “We speak so often about self-care yet we are afraid to do the inner work that will get results.” For Cindy, The Diva Day Spa is designed to help clientele achieve those results by launching their journey of reflection and healing.

Cindy’s passion for self-care started decades ago during her childhood growing up in Ghana, West Africa. She garnered an extensive amount of global understanding during her time spent in boarding schools around the world from Switzerland to London to India and beyond. During these introspective years, she had no choice but to come to terms with her deteriorated self-esteem that was a result of the emotional and physical abuse she suffered from in her youth. Through it all, her faith in God, her family, and her sense of community could not be broken. Her passion for inner healing, wellness, and helping others was strengthened despite her many as she found her way into the beauty industry at just 16 when she learned to make nail polish and lipstick with her chemistry teacher.

Cindy briefly pushed this passion aside to pursue a career as a Registered Nurse, but her burning desire to fulfill her purpose did not relent. After 13 years, she left nursing to open two hair salons and later developed her international haircare line, Diva By Cindy. Launched on a shoestring budget, Diva By Cindy was also the first haircare brand to own a natural hair care vending machine line in the world. Diva By Cindy products are sold worldwide from online venues like Walmart.com and Amazon.com to Jewel Osco, Army Airforce Exchange Stores, and groceries like TOPs, Giant, Giant Eagle, and Harris Teeter. Cindy has been featured in Essence’s holiday guide and in NaturalCurly.com.

With her heart still yearning for more, Cindy and her husband, Samuel, sought to open a healing center in October 2010. However, an inadequate title search on the desired property left Cindy heartbroken when the deal fell through. She spent the next 10 years stoking the fires of her passion in other areas. She launched a nonprofit organization that invests in homeless women and survivors of Domestic Violence and has organized several events for women in shelters that have encouraged thousands of women to rebuild their self-image and embark on their personal journeys or self-discovery.

Then, in October 2020, she finally saw her dream come true. Despite being amid the global pandemic of COVID-19, Cindy found another way to give back and launched The Diva Day Spa Healing and Retreat Centre in Upperco, MD. Cindy’s legacy is remarkable as she sets out to heal “one diva at a time.” In short, she represents the evolution of a butterfly from its cocoon to its final state of remarkable beauty that takes flight. This is exactly what she chronicles in her book, Metamorphosis: Finding Your Purpose, Finding Your Passion, Finding U!

For more information on The Diva Day Spa Healing and Retreat Centre in Upperco, MD, please visit our website at DivaByCindy.com.

source:Cindy Tawiah [email protected]