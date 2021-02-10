Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Cast of NBC's 'One Chicago Day' Talk Devoted Fans & Character Arcs (Watch)

By JillMunroe
One Chicago
ONE CHICAGO — Pictured: “One Chicago” Key Art — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

Fans of NBC’s Wednesday night programming featuring “Chicago Fire”, “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med” get behind the scenes access as the shows celebrate their first virtual “One Chicago Day” tonight at 5 PM EST. Check out all the action on the OneChicago YouTube channel!

The hour-long event includes cast interviews, fan videos and trivia games hosted by “Chicago Fires'” David Eigenberg with participants from all three shows.

EURweb attended an “One Chicago” virtual discussion with “Chicago P.D.” stars LaRoyce Hawkins (Kevin Atwater), Patrick Flueger (Adam Ruzek) and Amy Morton (Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt). Plus, “Chicago Fire” stars Jesse Spencer (Matthew Casey) and Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett).

“Chicago P.D.” is in its 8th season – so we talked to the castmates about their favorite character arcs and development throughout the seasons.

One Chicago, Amy Morton - Season 2021
ONE CHICAGO — Amy Morton — (Photo by: NBC)

Morton: My character’s very different from how she started seven or eight years ago. I think, I was originally hired as sort of a b-line comic relief – she’s a much more serious character [now]. Developmentally within the character…maybe her biggest turn around was her getting married. She realized, she’s a vulnerable human being who needs people in her life. Before that, she thought she was fine all by herself. You know how sometimes you don’t know how much you need someone until you meet someone. And then, you’re like, ‘oh wow!’ And it changes your whole life.

Since the day is about fans, we asked Spencer and Killmer who they thought had a more dedicated fan base, “One Chicago” shippers or Beyonces’ Beyhive. Click here to watch Spencer’s hilarious reaction!

One Chicago, Kara Killmer, Jesse Spencer
ONE CHICAGO — Kara Killmer, Jesse Spencer — (Photo by: NBC)

Killmer: Our fans are very intense. There’s been a couple of [social media] threads from fans and they take every single moment Brett and Casey have together and break it down. To be quite frank, it actually helped me with my homework. I was like, ‘oh, I forgot about that!’ It’s cool and great to be on a show in its 9th season, and to have fans that are this invested in the characters.

Watch “One Chicago” Wednesday nights on NBC or Peacock.

JillMunroe

