BLIND ITEM: Almost Tragic

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Almost Tragic: Several years ago there was a fight between the then lover of this permanent A list mostly movie actress who is an Oscar winner/nominee and her ex. It was extremely violent. The then lover was a violent man. It is the reason he had split with the foreign-born A-list singer. She couldn’t handle his violent side.

Our actress had a habit of drawing violent men to her side. She likes the possibility of violence. What she didn’t like about her then-lover was him taking a bunch of funds from her. She confronted him and he beat her and when she went for his gun he always had in the bedroom, he grabbed it and it went off, missing our actress by about an inch or two. After the gun went off, he left the house and didn’t come back for nearly a year.

Can you guess the actress, her lover, her ex and the singer?