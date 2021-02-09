Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Home News
News

Robinhood Hit With Wrongful Death Lawsuit After 20-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Trading App

By Ny MaGee
0


*The Robinhood app is being sued by the parents of a 20-year-old who died by suicide last year after believing he owed the company $730,000.

Alex Kearns died by suicide in June 2020 after reportedly discovering he had a negative balance of $730,000 on the app, which his parents said led him to falsely believe he was in massive debt as the result of some risky trades. They have since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company. 

According to the lawsuit, Alex was sent an email demanding immediate payment of more than $170,000, but when he attempted to reach customer service to get to the bottom of the issue he was unsuccessful, PEOPLE reports. 

“I was incorrectly assigned more money than I should have, my bought puts should have covered the puts I sold. Could someone please look into this?” he wrote in one of several emails to Robinhood. According to the suit, the only response he received was from an automated email saying the support team would get back to him “as soon as possible, but that our response time to you may be delayed.”

Robinhood finally returned his email — a day after Alex killed himself, and as it turned out, he didn’t owe any money.

READ MORE: Ja Rule Announces Launch of His App Iconn, Says Trump Allowed to Join

A follow up automated message said: “Great news! We’re reaching out to confirm that you’ve met your margin call and we’ve lifted your trade restrictions. If you have any questions about your margin call, please feel free to reach out. We’re happy to help!”

“He thought he blew up his life. He thought he screwed up beyond repair,” Dan Kearns, Alex’s dad, said in an interview with CBS News reported.

“I can’t tell you how incredibly painful it is,”  said Alex’s mother, Dorothy Kearns. “It’s the kind of pain that I don’t think should be humanly possible for a parent to overcome.”

Alex’s parents filed a wrongful death suit on Monday, seeking accountability from Robinhood, according to the report. 

The complaint accuses Robinhood of using “aggressive tactics and strategy to lure inexperienced and unsophisticated investors,” like their son Alex, who was provided with “almost no investment guidance, and its customer ‘service’ was virtually non-existent, consisting of automated email replies devoid of any human contact or interaction,” the complaint says. 

“Tragically, Robinhood’s communications were completely misleading, because, in reality, Alex did not owe any money,” the complaint says. “He held options in his account that more than covered his obligation, and the massive negative balance would have been erased by the exercise and settlement of the puts he held.”

A spokesperson for the company gave a statement to TMZ. 

“We were devastated by Alex Kearns’ death,” that spokesperson said. “Since June, we’ve made improvements to our options offering. These include adding the ability to exercise contracts in the app, guidance to help customers through early assignment, updates to how we display buying power, more educational materials on options, and new financial criteria and revised experience requirements for new customers seeking to trade Level 3 options.”

“In early December, we also added live voice support for customers with an open options position or recent expiration, and plan to expand to other use cases,” the statement said. “We also changed our protocol to escalate customers who email us for help with exercise and early assignment. We remain committed to making Robinhood a place to learn and invest responsibly.”

A spokesperson told CBS News, “Our mission is to democratize finance for all. We designed Robinhood to be mobile-first and intuitive, with the goal of making investing feel more familiar and less daunting for an entire generation of people previously cut out of the financial system.”

Previous articleNatalia Bryant ‘Beyond Thrilled’ After Signing with IMG Models
Next articleLaKeith Stanfield Talks Yoga, Pandemic and ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ with WSJ
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

Fisher Jack - 0
*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend. 50...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

Fisher Jack - 7
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle. Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired...
Read more
Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 1
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 2
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO