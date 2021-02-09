Natalia Bryant ‘Beyond Thrilled’ After Signing with IMG Models

*Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, is launching a career in modeling.

The teenager has signed with IMG Models, the agency announced on Instagram Monday.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” 18-year-old Natalia said in a statement. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

“I am beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, along with her headshot from IMG (see image above).

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mother’s Extortion Attempt with $5 Million Lawsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant)

The Bryant family celebrated Natalia’s 18th birthday last month, with Vanessa sharing photos of Natalia with her late father.

“Dear Natalia, Happy Birthday! Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are,” Vanessa wrote in a touching tribute on Instagram. “You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters.”

The mother of four called Natalia an “incredible big sister” and thanked her “for being kind, polite and gracious in everything that you do. You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you’re our daughter.”

“We love you always and forever, forever and always,” she added. “Happy 18th birthday to our first born, Natalia, our principessa! Love always, Mommy, Daddy, Gigi, BB and Koko.”

Vanessa and Kobe also share daughters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1. Their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died alongside Kobe and seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020.