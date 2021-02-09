Kellyanne Conway’s Teen Daughter, Claudia, Auditions for ‘American Idol’ [VIDEO]

*The new teaser for “American Idol” shows controversial teen influencer Claudia Conway hoping to win a golden ticket to Hollywood.

The 16-year-old is the daughter of Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and The Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway. A new clip from AI teases her audition in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“I’m very excited. I’m Claudia Conway,” she says in the promo, see the clip below. “My parents are high profile political figures.”

The aspiring singer has been making headlines recently over her tumultuous relationship with her mother.

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

In the various viral videos, Claudia captured her mother cursing her out, striking her, and much more. Most recently, she called for her mother to be jailed for sharing an explicit photo of Claudia online.

According to reports, Kellyanne shared a topless photo of her Claudia on Twitter’s recently launched Fleets feature. Claudia addressed the incident in TikTok videos that have since been deleted.

“Apparently, that’s real,” she said in one clip. “And so, here’s what I guess happened. The picture’s from months ago and I’m assuming when my mom took my phone, anytime she’s taken it because she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that. So that was on her phone and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her. But nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, um, Kellyanne, you’re going to f*cking jail.”

The incident follows reports of a police welfare check on the Conway home after allegations of physical and verbal abuse against Kellyanne.

“this isn’t even bad but i’m not tryna put her in jail,” [sic] Clauidia said of a video she shared that shows an argument between the two, with Kellyanne calling her child an “ungrateful bitch” and tells her “You’re never gonna record another f*cking thing in your life. It’s going for a forensic analysis.”

At another point, Kellyanne mocks Claudia’s speech and refers to her as “f*cking immature” and “an *sshole.” She also appears to hit Claudia more than once. The video ends with Kellyanne yelling that she wants Claudia out of the house.

“American Idol” will return for its nineteenth season on Sunday. In the clip below, Claudia speaks on her AI audition.