Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Chevy x Disney Reveal All-new Electric Bolt EUV

By Fisher Jack
*DETROIT  Chevrolet shared a glimpse of how it’s teaming up with Walt Disney World® to reveal the new, all-electric 2022 Bolt EUV and redesigned Bolt EV on Feb. 14. The 15-second teaser features the legendary Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts as they catch a ride in the new Bolt EUV.

To find out how the journey unfolds, join Chevrolet and TikTok creator Nick Cho aka @yourkoreandad for the reveal – previously recorded on location at Walt Disney World® – on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. EST at www.chevy.com/EV.

ABOUT CHEVROLET
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 75 countries with nearly 4 million cars and trucks sold in 2019. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heartbeat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

