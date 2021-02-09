Chevy x Disney Reveal All-new Electric Bolt EUV

*DETROIT — Chevrolet shared a glimpse of how it’s teaming up with Walt Disney World® to reveal the new, all-electric 2022 Bolt EUV and redesigned Bolt EV on Feb. 14. The 15-second teaser features the legendary Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts as they catch a ride in the new Bolt EUV.

To find out how the journey unfolds, join Chevrolet and TikTok creator Nick Cho aka @yourkoreandad for the reveal – previously recorded on location at Walt Disney World® – on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. EST at www.chevy.com/EV.

