Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Home News
News

Alleah Taylor, Chad Wheeler’s Ex-Girlfriend, Speaks Out About Vicious Assault [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

NFL Seahawks Player Chad Wheeler Arrested For Felony Domestic Assault

*Alleah Taylor, the ex-girlfriend of NFL player Chad Wheeler, is speaking out for the first time following their domestic violence incident last month.  

We previously reported, Wheeler pleaded not guilty during an arraignment last week to criminal charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Wheeler was arrested and charged after viciously beating Taylor unconscious twice on January 22 and leaving her for dead. At one point she woke up and he allegedly asked her, “Wow you’re alive?” — that’s when she ran into the bathroom and called 911, CBS reported.

When police arrived, they heard her screaming, prompting officers to force entry into the home, the report said. Officers found the victim covered in blood and her left arm was limp. She was hospitalized and Wheeler was detained.

READ MORE: Former Seahawk Chad Wheeler Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

The victim allegedly told police that Wheeler is bipolar and attacked her because she refused to bow down to him. 

Recently, Taylor sat down with CBS This Morning to discuss the incident with Jericka Duncan. Check out a clip from their conversation above. The full interview will air tomorrow (Feb. 9). 

“I had touched my face and there was blood on my hand. I remember getting up and running to the bathroom. Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway and he was sipping his smoothie and he said, ‘Wow, you’re still alive.’ I’m grateful he didn’t grab me in that moment. I was able to run to the bathroom, Taylor explained. “He went back in the living room to continue eating. I had texted his dad and told him that Chad was trying to kill me. Chad’s dad called him while he was eating and while I was in the bathroom. And he answered. He didn’t have any worry at all. Chad was like, ‘I’m just eating dinner. Nothing’s going on.’ That terrified me.”

Since the incident, Wheeler has been released from the Seattle Seahawks. In a series of tweets following the incident with Taylor, Wheeler wrote: “Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to [the woman] and her family. I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that [the woman] gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.

“It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”

Taylor did not agree with the judge’s decision to release Wheeler on the $400,000 bond. In a statement, she told the court that she was not safe with him out on the street.

Previous articleA White Sportscaster Has Sued His Former Network for Racial Discrimination (Video)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

Fisher Jack - 0
*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend. 50...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

Fisher Jack - 7
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle. Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired...
Read more
Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 1
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 2
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO