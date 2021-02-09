Alleah Taylor, Chad Wheeler’s Ex-Girlfriend, Speaks Out About Vicious Assault [VIDEO]

*Alleah Taylor, the ex-girlfriend of NFL player Chad Wheeler, is speaking out for the first time following their domestic violence incident last month.

We previously reported, Wheeler pleaded not guilty during an arraignment last week to criminal charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Wheeler was arrested and charged after viciously beating Taylor unconscious twice on January 22 and leaving her for dead. At one point she woke up and he allegedly asked her, “Wow you’re alive?” — that’s when she ran into the bathroom and called 911, CBS reported.

When police arrived, they heard her screaming, prompting officers to force entry into the home, the report said. Officers found the victim covered in blood and her left arm was limp. She was hospitalized and Wheeler was detained.

READ MORE: Former Seahawk Chad Wheeler Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

TOMORROW: The ex-girlfriend of former Seattle Seahawks’ Chad Wheeler is speaking out. Alleah Taylor told @JerickaDuncan about the moments after last month’s reported domestic assault. We’ll have more of our exclusive interview Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/JjggKpcbj3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 9, 2021

The victim allegedly told police that Wheeler is bipolar and attacked her because she refused to bow down to him.

Recently, Taylor sat down with CBS This Morning to discuss the incident with Jericka Duncan. Check out a clip from their conversation above. The full interview will air tomorrow (Feb. 9).

“I had touched my face and there was blood on my hand. I remember getting up and running to the bathroom. Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway and he was sipping his smoothie and he said, ‘Wow, you’re still alive.’ I’m grateful he didn’t grab me in that moment. I was able to run to the bathroom, Taylor explained. “He went back in the living room to continue eating. I had texted his dad and told him that Chad was trying to kill me. Chad’s dad called him while he was eating and while I was in the bathroom. And he answered. He didn’t have any worry at all. Chad was like, ‘I’m just eating dinner. Nothing’s going on.’ That terrified me.”

Since the incident, Wheeler has been released from the Seattle Seahawks. In a series of tweets following the incident with Taylor, Wheeler wrote: “Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to [the woman] and her family. I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that [the woman] gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.

“It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”

Taylor did not agree with the judge’s decision to release Wheeler on the $400,000 bond. In a statement, she told the court that she was not safe with him out on the street.