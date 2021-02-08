Monday, February 8, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

Warren ‘Wawa’ Snipe and His Passionate ASL Interpretations Stole Super Bowl LV (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Warren Snipe at Super Bowl
Warren “Wawa” Snipe provides animated ASL interpretation of “America The Beautiful” and “The Star Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LV, FEb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fl

*As H.E.R. and Jazmine Sullivan with Eric Church were delivering spirited vocals of “America the Beautiful” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” respectively at Super Bowl LV, the lyrics were being signed in similar soaring fashion by Warren “Wawa” Snipe, a hearing-impaired rapper and interpreter who was declared a show-stealer by social media.

Snipe, 50, won over the Internet with his exuberant expressions and joyful smile. According to CBS News, he majored in theater in college and in the 90s developed “Dip Hop,” which he describes as “Hip Hop through Deaf eyes.” He’s also an actor with a recurring role on The CW’s Black Lighting. He released his album, Deaf: So What?!, in 2016.

In a statement last month, Snipe, a die-hard football fan, talked about what it meant for him to perform at the Super Bowl.

“I was very honored and humbled to be selected to perform these songs at the Super Bowl,” he said. “It was always my dream to perform at the Super Bowl, and I would love to be able to perform the halftime show in ASL too!”

Prior to the game, he told CBS News that he was preparing by practicing a rendition of the songs that closely tracks how this year’s singers typically perform them. He also rehearsed together with the artists.

“My approach will follow how this year’s singers handle the songs in their own way,” he said.

“The Deaf and Hard of Hearing community needs access to these iconic songs just like everyone else,” he also said. “To those who are hearing, try watching television with the sound and captions off, and you’ll experience inaccessibility. Why wouldn’t you want to make everything accessible to everyone, including Deaf and Hard of Hearing people?”

Watch below:

Previous articleAmanda Gorman, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan’s ‘Whitney’ Rehearsal Windbreaker Among Super Bowl’s Soulful Moments (Watch)
Next articleCBS’ James Brown Uses Super Bowl Pre-Game to Blast NFL’s ‘Pitiful’ Hiring of Black Coaches (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 2
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
Social Heat

Ice Cube Set to Meet with Joe Biden on Contract with Black America

Fisher Jack - 0
*Ice Cube faced a lot of heat for meeting with Trump’s administration last year. Even after explaining that he went to the White House...
Read more
Social Heat

Brazen! Gunmen Rob NYC Chanel Store in Broad Daylight! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*What was supposed to be a normal day for shoppers and staff at a Chanel boutique in lower Manhattan turned out to be a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO