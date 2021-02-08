Monday, February 8, 2021
The Weeknd Explains Meaning Behind Face Bandages

*The Weeknd recently opened up about the meaning behind his mysterious face bandages. 

Fans of the Grammy-winning singer may have noticed him sporting artificial bruising on his face to major events and red carpets recently. He even wore a fully bandaged face to the 2020 American Music Awards, prompting many to speculate that he was taking jabs at ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid

His halftime performance at the 2020 Super Bowl also featured dancers wearing full-face bandages, and now inquiring minds to know: What’s the significance of the outfits?

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he told Variety ahead of his Super Bowl performance. “It’s all a progression and we watch the character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on.”

READ MORE: The Weeknd Pulls Off Spectacular Half Time Show Says Deadline – Do You Agree?

The singer described the prosthetically-enhanced version of himself as a “compelling narrative.”

“I suppose you could take that being attractive isn’t important to me but a compelling narrative is,” Tesfaye told Variety.

While promoting his album “After Hours” in 2019, the Weeknd created a red-jacketed, busted-nose character, and said this about it in a 2020 interview with Variety:  “This character is having a really bad night, and you can come with your own interpretation of what it is,” the Weeknd explained. “The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.”

Meanwhile, if you missed The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance, check it out below. According to his manager, the musician spent $7 million of his own money to make sure his live show would blow you away.

“We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” The Weeknd told Billboard Magazine

WATCH:

