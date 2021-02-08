Monday, February 8, 2021
The African American Film Critics (AAFCA) Announces its Social Justice Short Film Competition

By Fisher Jack
aafca-logo

*The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) is calling for original film shorts exploring social justice themes from emerging creatives for its inaugural AAFCA Social Justice Short Film Competition. Amplifying content that raises awareness, as well as offers solutions to wide-ranging issues that include criminal justice reform, climate change, sustainability, racism, animal rights and more, is among the competition’s primary goals.

The social justice movement promotes a welcoming and inclusive culture with the intention of achieving equality on all levels. Selected films will challenge societal structures in the United States specifically on both a macro and micro scale while also demonstrating how the art of filmmaking plays an integral role in promoting social change.

Held across the Annual American Diversity Calendar, encompassing Black History, Women’s History, Asian Pacific Heritage and Pride months, a winner will be selected for each month of the AAFCA Social Justice Short Film Competition, with a grand prize winner announced during AAFCA’s 9th Annual SYNERGY event in July. Winners of each monthly contest will receive a consultation with a key agents or film industry executives, a premiere of their film on AAFCA’s Facebook and YouTube Channels and a one-year membership to Film Independent and a cash prize. The grand prize winner will also receive a cash prize, plus an ongoing mentoring opportunity with a director. A judging panel composed of select AAFCA members and film executives will vet all selected submissions based on their Story, Creativity, Technical Merit, Entertainment Value and Adherence to Content Themes.

“We are excited to hear from a variety of voices on how society can address its many social justice issues. Film shorts function as an important ‘testing ground’ for emerging filmmakers, which is why AAFCA, along with our sponsors – Facebook, Georgia Power and the National Research Group, is thrilled to help introduce and amplify next-gen talent through our various platforms and expansive social networks,” says AAFCA CEO Gil Robertson. “It is always a privilege to witness and help launch next-gen genius with an eye for making a larger social impact even as they nurture their own gifts.”

For more information on AAFCA’s Social Justice Short Film Competition – Black History Month, please visit www.aafca.com

ABOUT AAFCA
Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premiere body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment that includes the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora. The organization’s primary mission is to cultivate understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contributions of African descended talent to cinematic and television culture – from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the still unimagined breakthroughs of future generations.  AAFCA members are a geographically diverse cross-section of journalists, covering all genres of the cinematic arts, while representing multiple mediums – including print, TV, radio broadcast and online. Collectively, they reach a worldwide audience in excess of 100 million. As a non-profit organization, AAFCA is committed to numerous educational and philanthropic efforts, particularly those that foster and celebrate diversity and inclusion. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit http://AAFCA.com.
source: Elliott Desai / pr-dept.com

Fisher Jack

