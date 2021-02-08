Monday, February 8, 2021
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: Black Custodial Staff Cleaning Up After MAGA Rioters ‘A Metaphor for America’ (Watch)

16357AA9-40DC-4492-907A-692AD617BFA5_4_5005_c
Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper (Feb. 7 2021)

*Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley made it plain Sunday while discussing the Jan. 6 MAGA insurrection at the Capitol with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“One of the images that I’m haunted by is the Black custodial staff cleaning up the mess left by that violent White supremacist mob,” the Massachusetts lawmaker said on “State of the Union.”

“That is a metaphor for America. We have been cleaning up after violent, white supremacist mobs for generations and it must end.”

Watch below. or here on Twitter:

