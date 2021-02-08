Rep. Ayanna Pressley: Black Custodial Staff Cleaning Up After MAGA Rioters ‘A Metaphor for America’ (Watch)

*Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley made it plain Sunday while discussing the Jan. 6 MAGA insurrection at the Capitol with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“One of the images that I’m haunted by is the Black custodial staff cleaning up the mess left by that violent White supremacist mob,” the Massachusetts lawmaker said on “State of the Union.”

“That is a metaphor for America. We have been cleaning up after violent, white supremacist mobs for generations and it must end.”

Watch below. or here on Twitter: