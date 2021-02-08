Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend.

50 Cent hosted a party at a private airport hanger in the city, just outside of Tampa, Fl. There were reportedly rules that people had to wear masks and social distance, but footage from inside show very few masks were worn and there was hardly any social distancing.

Guests paid anywhere from $85 to $7,000 to enter and get a table on the stage. DJ Fresh of Tampa also performed. St. Petersberg mayor Rick Kriseman reacted to the party on Twitter with a message for the Power actor.

He wrote: “This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl. It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid. We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent.”

