Lifetime’s Wendy Williams Biopic & Doc Ratings Hit with 2.9M Viewers

*Lifetime’s “Wendy Williams: The Movie” was a massive hit for the network!

According to a press release, the biopic topped all titles in the last nine months among Adults 25-54 (1.2 million), Women 25-54 (893,000), Adults 18-49 (958,000), and Women 18-49 (682,000) in Live+3 ratings (according to Nielsen Media Research). The biopic about the life of the talk show host drew 2.9 million Total Viewers in Live+3 and was the #1 telecast in prime on Saturday, January 30 with W25-54 and W18-49.

Following Wendy Williams: The Movie, the documentary “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” was Lifetime’s best non-fiction telecast in more than two years among Total Viewers (2.6 million) and Women 25-54 (802,000) in Live+3. It currently ranks as cable’s #1 documentary of the year among all key demos.

Thanks to the success of Wendy Williams: The Movie and the previous week’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic, Lifetime is currently home to cable’s top two non-holiday movies in the past nine months (since Lifetime’s own The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel in April 2020). Salt-N-Pepa’s January 23 premiere drew 1.9 million Total Viewers and 669,000 Women 25-54 in Live+3 ratings, making it the #1 telecast in prime that Saturday with W25-54 and W18-49 (505,000).

Across all telecasts, Lifetime’s Wendy Williams and Salt-N-Pepa movies and documentaries have reached more than 15.5 million Total Viewers to date.*

On social, Wendy Williams: The Movie was the #1 most buzzed-about program in primetime against cable-national and was the #1 trending hashtag on Twitter on its premiere night. Salt-N-Pepa ranked #1 against all other cable and broadcast programming on premiere night.

“Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” will re-air on Saturday, February 6 at 11am ET/PT, followed by an encore ofWendy Williams: The Movie at 1pm ET/PT. Salt-N-Pepa will encore on Sunday, February 7 at 12pm ET/PT and is also available to stream on the Lifetime app through February 28.

*via press release

Source: Lifetime Publicity, Lifetime TV