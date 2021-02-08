Monday, February 8, 2021
Home News
News

#GorillaGlueGirl Finally Gets Treatment at Hospital After Viral Video

By Ny MaGee
0

GorillaGlueGirl

*The Louisiana woman dubbed #GorillaGlueGirl finally took the advice of several social media users and checked herself into the hospital on Saturday. 

In case you missed it, the woman, identified in news reports as Tessica Brown, took to TikTok on Feb, 4 to warn her followers not to use the industrial-strength adhesive as a hair spray, should you run out of your regular hair product and need something to hold you over.

We previously reported, the woman, whose hair appeared to be permanently shellacked to her scalp, said she usually uses Got2b Glued freeze spray to “finish off” her hair, but ran out of the product. “So I used this,” she said, holding the Gorilla Glue spray toward the camera. “Bad, bad, bad idea.”

READ MORE: Woman Warns Us Not to Use Gorilla Glue As Hair Spray … After She Did Just That (Watch)

Tessica Brown, instagram

“Yall look. My hair?” she said, tapping and rubbing her hardened follicles. “It don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move!”

As if this is a common occurrence that warranted a warning, she said in closing, “If you ever run out of Got2b Glued spray, don’t ever, EVER use [Gorilla Glue spray] unless you want your hair to be like that forever.”

Watch the clip below.

In a recent update, she shared photos online of her at the hospital attempting to get the hardened adhesive removed, according to posts on her Instagram.

On Saturday, Brown posted two photos — one of herself on a hospital bed and another of the emergency room entrance to St. Bernard Parish Hospital.

Gorilla Glue responded to the hot mess, telling TMZ that Brown could use rubbing alcohol on her hair — but warned that if the adhesive has been in place for a month, her hair is “likely fractured at the roo.”

Previous articleWilliams Sisters at Australian Open: Serena’s Drip; Venus on Being 40, 1st Rd Victory Highlights (Video)
Next articleBMI Turns to Gospel Icon BeBe Winans to Help Singer Morgan Wallen Amid N-Word Scandal
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 2
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
Social Heat

Ice Cube Set to Meet with Joe Biden on Contract with Black America

Fisher Jack - 0
*Ice Cube faced a lot of heat for meeting with Trump’s administration last year. Even after explaining that he went to the White House...
Read more
Social Heat

Brazen! Gunmen Rob NYC Chanel Store in Broad Daylight! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*What was supposed to be a normal day for shoppers and staff at a Chanel boutique in lower Manhattan turned out to be a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO