GorillaGlueGirl Finally Gets Treatment at Hospital After Viral Video

*The Louisiana woman dubbed #GorillaGlueGirl finally took the advice of several social media users and checked herself into the hospital on Saturday.

In case you missed it, the woman, identified in news reports as Tessica Brown, took to TikTok on Feb, 4 to warn her followers not to use the industrial-strength adhesive as a hair spray, should you run out of your regular hair product and need something to hold you over.

We previously reported, the woman, whose hair appeared to be permanently shellacked to her scalp, said she usually uses Got2b Glued freeze spray to “finish off” her hair, but ran out of the product. “So I used this,” she said, holding the Gorilla Glue spray toward the camera. “Bad, bad, bad idea.”

“Yall look. My hair?” she said, tapping and rubbing her hardened follicles. “It don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move!”

As if this is a common occurrence that warranted a warning, she said in closing, “If you ever run out of Got2b Glued spray, don’t ever, EVER use [Gorilla Glue spray] unless you want your hair to be like that forever.”

Watch the clip below.

SHE PUT GORILLA GLUE ON HER HEAD & HAS NO IDEA! pic.twitter.com/Xts5UL7544 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) February 4, 2021

In a recent update, she shared photos online of her at the hospital attempting to get the hardened adhesive removed, according to posts on her Instagram.

On Saturday, Brown posted two photos — one of herself on a hospital bed and another of the emergency room entrance to St. Bernard Parish Hospital.

Gorilla Glue responded to the hot mess, telling TMZ that Brown could use rubbing alcohol on her hair — but warned that if the adhesive has been in place for a month, her hair is “likely fractured at the roo.”