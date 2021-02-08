Film Nominations Announced for the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards

*The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the film nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards. The winners will be revealed LIVE on The CW on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 7-10pm ET/PT, with acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs returning to host for his third consecutive time.
The show will continue its combined Film and Television awards format, honoring the finest in both cinematic and televised/streaming achievement. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be an in-person/virtual hybrid, with Diggs and some of the evening’s presenters filming from a stage in Los Angeles, and nominees appearing remotely from various locations around the world.
This year’s film nominees are led by Netflix’s “Mank,” which earned an impressive 12 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Gary Oldman, Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried, Best Director for David Fincher, Best Original Screenplay for Jack Fincher, Best Cinematography for Erik Messerschmidt, Best Production Design for Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, Best Editing for Kirk Baxter, Best Costume Design for Trish Summerville, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, and Best Score for Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. “Minari” (A24) followed closely behind with 10 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Steven Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Yuh-Jung Youn, Best Young Actor/Actress for Alan Kim, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director for Lee Isaac Chung, Best Original Screenplay for Lee Isaac Chung, Best Cinematography for Lachlan Milne, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Score for Emile Mosseri
With her nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Sony Pictures Classics’ “The Father,” Olivia Colman becomes the only artist recognized for their work in both film and television this season, having previously been announced as a nominee for her leading role in “The Crown” (Netflix). Chadwick Boseman also received multiple nominations for his outstanding performances in both “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix), and Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross have two chances to win in the Best Score category with their nominations for “Mank” (Netflix) and “Soul” (Disney).
In the studio/network tally, Netflix leads both film and television nominations with a total of 72 possible wins. HBO/HBO Max carries over their 24 series nominations, and Amazon Studios expands its total to 18 with today’s film additions.
“What a year it has been for film! We are honored to have the opportunity to recognize the tireless work of so many who overcame unprecedented obstacles to deliver these beautiful, challenging, nuanced pieces of art to our screens,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “The stories told by this year’s nominees will continue to resonate and we congratulate each and every one of them for their extraordinary accomplishments.”
As previously announced, two Netflix series lead the series nominations, with “Ozark” and “The Crown” each up for six awards including Best Drama Series. “Ozark” stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will vie for Best Actor in a Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series respectively, while Tom Pelphrey, Julia Garner, and Janet McTeer are all nominated for their supporting roles. “The Crown” also saw many of its royal players recognized. Josh O’Connor is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin find themselves together in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category. Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson received recognition for their supporting roles.
Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.
The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.
FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 26TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
BEST PICTURE
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Mank (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR
Ben Affleck – The Way Back (Warner Bros.)
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Tom Hanks – News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Anthony Hopkins – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Gary Oldman – Mank (Netflix)
Steven Yeun – Minari (A24)
BEST ACTRESS
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
Frances McDormand – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
Bill Murray – On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)
Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)
Olivia Colman – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Amanda Seyfried – Mank (Netflix)
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari (A24)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Ryder Allen – Palmer (Apple TV+)
Ibrahima Gueye – The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Alan Kim – Minari (A24)
Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)
Caoilinn Springall – The Midnight Sky (Netflix)
Helena Zengel – News of the World (Universal Pictures)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
David Fincher – Mank (Netflix)
Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Regina King – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Jack Fincher – Mank (Netflix)
Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies – News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt – First Cow (A24)
Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Christopher Blauvelt – First Cow (A24)
Erik Messerschmidt – Mank (Netflix)
Lachlan Milne – Minari (A24)
Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Newton Thomas Sigel – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Hoyte Van Hoytema – Tenet (Warner Bros.)
Dariusz Wolski – News of the World (Universal Pictures)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx – The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan – News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – Tenet (Warner Bros.)
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)
Kave Quinn, Stella Fox – Emma (Focus Features)
Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara & Diana Stoughton – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
BEST EDITING
Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Kirk Baxter – Mank (Netflix)
Jennifer Lame – Tenet (Warner Bros.)
Yorgos Lamprinos – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Alexandra Byrne – Emma (Focus Features)
Bina Daigeler – Mulan (Disney)
Suzie Harman & Robert Worley – The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)
Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Nancy Steiner – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Trish Summerville – Mank (Netflix)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Emma (Focus Features)
Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Mank (Netflix)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Greyhound (Apple TV+)
The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)
Mank (Netflix)
The Midnight Sky (Netflix)
Mulan (Disney)
Tenet (Warner Bros.)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.)
BEST COMEDY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)
The King of Staten Island (Universal Pictures)
On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)
Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
The Prom (Netflix)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
Collective (Magnolia Pictures)
La Llorona (Shudder)
The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)
BEST SONG
Everybody Cries – The Outpost (Screen Media Films)
Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
Husavik (My Home Town) – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)
Io sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Speak Now – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Tigress & Tweed – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
BEST SCORE
Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky (Netflix)
Ludwig Göransson – Tenet (Warner Bros.)
James Newton Howard – News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Emile Mosseri – Minari (A24)
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Mank (Netflix)
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul (Disney)
NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 26TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
ANOTHER ROUND (Samuel Goldwyn Films) – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM (Amazon Studios) – 2
Best Supporting Actress – Maria Bakalova
Best Comedy
COLLECTIVE (Magnolia Pictures) – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
DA 5 BLOODS (Netflix) – 6
Best Picture
Best Actor – Delroy Lindo
Best Supporting Actor – Chadwick Boseman
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Spike Lee
Best Cinematography – Newton Thomas Sigel
EMMA (Focus Features) – 3
Best Production Design – Kave Quinn, Stella Fox
Best Costume Design – Alexandra Byrne
Best Hair and Makeup
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA (Netflix) – 1
Best Song – “Husavik (My Home Town),” Music and Lyrics by Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson & Fat Max Gsus
FIRST COW (A24) – 2
Best Adapted Screenplay – Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt
Best Cinematography – Christopher Blauvelt
GREYHOUND (Apple TV+) – 1
Best Visual Effects
HILLBILLY ELEGY (Netflix) – 2
Best Supporting Actress – Glenn Close
Best Hair and Makeup
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH (Warner Bros.) – 3
Best Supporting Actor – Daniel Kaluuya
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Song – “Fight for You,” Produced by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II and H.E.R., Written by H.E.R., Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II and Tiara Thomas”
LA LLORONA (Shudder) – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM (Netflix) – 8
Best Picture
Best Actor – Chadwick Boseman
Best Actress – Viola Davis
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Adapted Screenplay – Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Best Production Design – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara & Diana Stoughton
Best Costume Design – Ann Roth
Best Hair and Makeup
MALCOLM & MARIE (Netflix) – 1
Best Actress – Zendaya
MANK (Netflix) – 12
Best Picture
Best Actor – Gary Oldman
Best Supporting Actress – Amanda Seyfried
Best Director – David Fincher
Best Original Screenplay – Jack Fincher
Best Cinematography – Erik Messerschmidt
Best Production Design – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
Best Editing – Kirk Baxter
Best Costume Design – Trish Summerville
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Visual Effects
Best Score – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
MINARI (A24) – 10
Best Picture
Best Actor – Steven Yeun
Best Supporting Actress – Yuh-Jung Youn
Best Young Actor/Actress – Alan Kim
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Lee Isaac Chung
Best Original Screenplay – Lee Isaac Chung
Best Cinematography – Lachlan Milne
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Score – Emile Mosseri
MULAN (Disney) – 2
Best Costume Design – Bina Daigeler
Best Visual Effects
NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS (Focus Features) – 3
Best Actress – Sidney Flanigan
Best Original Screenplay – Eliza Hittman
Best Young Actor/Actress – Talia Ryder
NEWS OF THE WORLD (Universal Pictures) – 7
Best Picture
Best Actor – Tom Hanks
Best Young Actor/Actress – Helena Zengel
Best Adapted Screenplay – Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies
Best Production Design – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Best Score – James Newton Howard
Best Cinematography – Dariusz Wolski
NOMADLAND (Searchlight Pictures) – 6
Best Picture
Best Actress – Frances McDormand
Best Director – Chloé Zhao
Best Adapted Screenplay – Chloé Zhao
Best Cinematography – Joshua James Richards
Best Editing – Chloé Zhao
ON THE ROCKS (A24 / Apple TV+) – 2
Best Supporting Actor – Bill Murray
Best Comedy
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI (Amazon Studios) – 6
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actor – Leslie Odom, Jr.
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Regina King
Best Adapted Screenplay – Kemp Powers
Best Song – “Speak Now,” Performed by Leslie Odom, Jr., Written by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth”
PALM SPRINGS (Hulu and NEON) – 1
Best Comedy
PALMER (Apple TV+) – 1
Best Young Actor/Actress – Ryder Allen
PIECES OF A WOMAN (Netflix) – 2
Best Actress – Vanessa Kirby
Best Supporting Actress – Ellen Burstyn
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (Focus Features) – 6
Best Picture
Best Actress – Carey Mulligan
Best Director – Emerald Fennell
Best Costume Design – Nancy Steiner
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Original Screenplay – Emerald Fennell
SOUL (Disney) – 1
Best Score – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste
SOUND OF METAL (Amazon Studios) – 5
Best Picture
Best Actor – Riz Ahmed
Best Supporting Actor – Paul Raci
Best Original Screenplay – Darius Marder & Abraham Marder
Best Editing – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
TENET (Warner Bros.) – 5
Best Cinematography – Hoyte Van Hoytema
Best Production Design – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Best Editing – Jennifer Lame
Best Visual Effects
Best Score – Ludwig Göransson
THE FATHER (Sony Pictures Classics) – 4
Best Actor – Anthony Hopkins
Best Supporting Actress – Olivia Colman
Best Adapted Screenplay – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Best Editing – Yorgos Lamprinos
THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy
THE INVISIBLE MAN (Universal Pictures) – 1
Best Visual Effects
THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND (Universal Pictures) – 1
Best Comedy
THE LIFE AHEAD (Netflix) – 3
Best Young Actor/Actress – Ibrahima Gueye
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Song – “Io sì (Seen),” Music by Diane Warren, Words by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini and Niccolò Agliardi
THE MIDNIGHT SKY (Netflix) – 3
Best Young Actor/Actress – Caoilinn Springall
Best Visual Effects
Best Score – Alexandre Desplat
THE OUTPOST (Screen Media Films) – 1
Best Song – “Everybody Cries,” Performed by Rita Wilson, Music by Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé, Lyrics by Rod Lurie and Rita Wilson
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD (Searchlight Pictures) – 2
Best Production Design – Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx
Best Costume Design – Suzie Harman & Robert Worley
THE PROM (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Netflix) – 6
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actor – Sacha Baron Cohen
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Aaron Sorkin
Best Original Screenplay – Aaron Sorkin
Best Editing – Alan Baumgarten
THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (Hulu) – 3
Best Actress – Andra Day
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Song – “Tigress & Tweed,” Performed by Andra Day, Written by Andra Day and Raphael Saadiq
THE WAY BACK (Warner Bros.) – 1
Best Actor – Ben Affleck
TWO OF US (Magnolia Pictures) – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
WONDER WOMAN 1984 (Warner Bros.) – 1
Best Visual Effects
SERIES NOMINATIONS FOR THE 26TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Perry Mason (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)
Claire Danes – Homeland (Showtime)
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)
Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider (HBO)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Janet McTeer – Ozark (Netflix)
Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Better Things (FX)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Mom (CBS)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ramy (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
William Fichtner – Mom (CBS)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Andrew Rannells – Black Monday (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Jaime Pressly – Mom (CBS)
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mrs. America (FX)
Normal People (Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Bad Education (HBO)
Between the World and Me (HBO)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Hamilton (Disney+)
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO)
Paul Mescal – Normal People (Hulu)
Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True (HBO)
Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX)
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People (Hulu)
Shira Haas – Unorthodox (Netflix)
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood (Netflix)
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)
Glynn Turman – Fargo (FX)
John Turturro – The Plot Against America (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)
Betsy Brandt – Soulmates (AMC)
Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Margo Martindale – Mrs. America (FX)
Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America (HBO)
Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America (FX)
BEST TALK SHOW
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
BEST SHORT FORM SERIES
The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)
NOMINATIONS BY SERIES FOR THE 26TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
BAD EDUCATION (HBO) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC) – 4
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Bob Odenkirk
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Jonathan Banks
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Rhea Seehorn
BETTER CALL SAUL: ETHICS TRAINING WITH KIM WEXLER (AMC/Youtube) – 1
Best Short Form Series
BETTER THINGS (FX) – 2
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Pamela Adlon
BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME (HBO) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
BLACK MONDAY (Showtime) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Andrew Rannells
BROCKMIRE (IFC) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Hank Azaria
DEAD TO ME (Netflix) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Christina Applegate
DESUS & MERO (Showtime) – 1
Best Talk Show
EMILY IN PARIS (Netflix) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Ashley Park
FARGO (FX) – 2
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Chris Rock
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Glynn Turman
FORTUNE FEIMSTER: SWEET & SALTY (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE (TBS) – 1
Best Talk Show
HAMILTON (Disney+) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
HANNAH GADSBY: DOUGLAS (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
HOLLYWOOD (Netflix) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Dylan McDermott
HOMELAND (Showtime) – 1
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Claire Danes
I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE (HBO) – 1
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Mark Ruffalo
I MAY DESTROY YOU (HBO) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michaela Coel
INSECURE (HBO) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Issa Rae
JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1
Best Talk Show
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY (HBO) – 5
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Jonathan Majors
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Jurnee Smollett
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Michael K. Williams
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Wunmi Mosaku
MAPLEWORTH MURDERS (Quibi) – 1
Best Short Form Series
MARC MARON: END TIMES FUN (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
MICHELLE BUTEAU: WELCOME TO BUTEAUPIA (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
MOM (CBS) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – William Fichtner
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Jaime Pressly
MRS. AMERICA (FX) – 5
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Cate Blanchett
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Uzo Aduba
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Margo Martindale
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Tracey Ullman
NIKKI FRE$H (Quibi) – 1
Best Short Form Series
NORMAL PEOPLE (Hulu) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Paul Mescal
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Daisy Edgar-Jones
ONE DAY AT A TIME (Pop) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Rita Moreno
OZARK (Netflix) – 6
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Jason Bateman
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Laura Linney
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tom Pelphrey
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Julia Garner
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Janet McTeer
PATTON OSWALT: I LOVE EVERYTHING (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
PEN15 (Hulu) – 1
Best Comedy Series
PERRY MASON (HBO) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Rhys
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – John Lithgow
RAMY (Hulu) – 2
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Ramy Youssef
RED TABLE TALK (Facebook Watch) – 1
Best Talk Show
RENO 911! (Quibi) – 1
Best Short Form Series
SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop) – 5
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Eugene Levy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Catherine O’Hara
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Daniel Levy
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Annie Murphy
SMALL AXE (Amazon Studios) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – John Boyega
SOULMATES (AMC) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Betsy Brandt
SYLVIE’S LOVE (Amazon Studios) – 2
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Tessa Thompson
TED LASSO (Apple TV+) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham
THE ANDY COHEN DIARIES (Quibi) – 1
Best Short Form Series
THE CLARK SISTERS: FIRST LADIES OF GOSPEL (Lifetime) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
THE CONNERS (ABC) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Lecy Goranson
THE CROWN (Netflix) – 6
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Josh O’Connor
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Olivia Colman
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Emma Corrin
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tobias Menzies
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Gillian Anderson
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (HBO Max) – 2
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Kaley Cuoco
THE GOOD FIGHT (CBS All Access) – 2
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Christine Baranski
THE GOOD LORD BIRD (Showtime) – 2
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Daveed Diggs
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Joshua Caleb Johnson
THE GREAT (Hulu) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Nicholas Hoult
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW (NBC/Syndicated) – 1
Best Talk Show
THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (CBS) – 1
Best Talk Show
THE MANDALORIAN (Disney+) – 1
Best Drama Series
THE OUTSIDER (HBO) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Cynthia Erivo
THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA (HBO) – 4
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Morgan Spector
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – John Turturro
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Winona Ryder
THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Netflix) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Anya Taylor-Joy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Marielle Heller
THE UNDOING (HBO) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Hugh Grant
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Donald Sutherland
THIS IS US (NBC) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Justin Hartley
TOONING OUT THE NEWS (CBS All Access) – 1
Best Short Form Series
UNORTHODOX (Netflix) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Shira Haas
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (Amazon Studios) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX) – 5
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Matt Berry
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Natasia Demetriou
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Harvey Guillén
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Mark Proksch
ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST (NBC) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Alex Newell
