Monday, February 8, 2021
Father/Daughter Legal Team (Whitney Ali/Zulu Ali) Recognized in Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who

By Fisher Jack
Whitney Ali - Zulu Ali
*Attorney Whitney Ali has been inducted into the prestigious Marquis Who’s Who registry of notable professionals for her role as a management level partner in the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP, the largest Black-owned law firm in California’s Inland Empire. Since 1898, Marquis Who’s Who has recognized accomplished and prominent professionals in its biographical publications. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Attorney Whitney Ali joins her father, Attorney Zulu Ali, who was inducted earlier this year as a biographee in Marquis Who’s Who registry for Excellence in Law and Activism; and Marquis’ America’s Top Lawyer registry (https://marquistoplawyers.com/2020/10/02/zulu-ali/).

Attorney Whitney Ali earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Riverside, and a Juris Doctorate from John F. Kennedy University College of Law. She began her legal career assisting with the firm’s criminal case management in 2015 under the mentorship of her father, Attorney Zulu Ali, who is the firm’s founder and principal attorney. Earlier this year, she was named a management level partner, making the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP one of the largest Black family-owned law firms in California; and the largest Black-owned in the Inland Empire, which comprises the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino.

Whitney Ali - Zulu Ali
The Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP has been named as one of the top 10 law firms by Attorney and Practice Magazine; and its founder, Attorney Zulu Ali, has also been named top 100 lawyers by the National Black Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers; a Top 10 Lawyer by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys, American Jurist Institute, Attorney & Practice Magazine; Rue Ratings Best Lawyer in America; and Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

In 2007, inspired by civil rights attorneys Charles Hamilton Houston, Thurgood Marshall, and Avon Williams, Jr., who used the law and courts as a vehicle to make a change and protect all people against injustice, Attorney Zulu Ali opened the Law Offices of Zulu Ali with a focus on representing persons accused of crimes and seeking criminal justice, immigrants, victims of discrimination, persons seeking civil justice in state and federal courts throughout the United States; and defendants and victims at the international criminal courts at The Hague, Netherlands and the African Court of Human Rights in Tanzania. Attorney Zulu Ali and the law firm takes on extremely difficult cases and matters that provide an opportunity to make changes in the law, through the courts, when the law is unjust.

“We face immense scrutiny from courts and others for challenging the system. I am deeply inspired by the late great civil rights attorney Avon Williams who was jailed more than once for not kowtowing to racist courts in the defense of his clients. Naming my daughter as a management level Partner ensures this type of advocacy spirit that was established by great black pioneers of the legal system continues,” Attorney Zulu Ali adds.

Learn more about their law firm at ZuluAliLaw.com

Fisher Jack

