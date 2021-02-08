Monday, February 8, 2021
BMI Turns to Gospel Icon BeBe Winans to Help Singer Morgan Wallen Amid N-Word Scandal

By Ny MaGee
Morgan Wallen, BeBe Winans -

*We like to believe that Gospel icon BeBe Winans was minding his business when BMI, the music rights management organization, reached out to him and asked him to help disgraced country music singer Morgan Wallen

BMI wants Winans to “educate” Morgan on how to be more of an “empathetic person” after he was caught on camera using the N-word.  

Look here, if Morgan’s mama and daddy didn’t teach him in his 27 years on earth how to be a decent human being and not a racist prick, then there ain’t nothing the Black man (Winans) can do for him. Do you agree? 

BMI, however, doesn’t agree, and since they can not legally boot Wallen from the roster over the incident, they want Winans to help them make it make sense. 

READ MORE: NAACP Wants to Educate Disgraced Country Singer Morgan Wallen About the N-Word

“BMI condemns the hateful and offensive racial slur recently used by Morgan Wallen,” the organization said in a statement, per Deadline. “While unacceptable, under the terms of our consent decree, BMI is mandated to accept all songwriters who want to be a part of our organization.”

The company then noted that it has “asked BMI’s Advisor and Gospel legend, BeBe Winans, to reach out to Morgan to help him understand the gravity and impact of his words. Our hope is that BeBe’s outreach can help Morgan become a more inclusive and empathetic person.”

We previously reported, TMZ posted footage (see above) of the singer referring to one of his friends as a “p**sy ass n**ga.” After the clip went viral, Wallen sent a statement to the outlet issuing an apology, noting that he’s “embarrassed and sorry,” there are “no excuses” for the language he used and that he promises to do better moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Nashville branch of the NAACP believes this nearly 30-year-old white male is ignorant about good ole fashion American racism and the history of the N-word, so they want to sit down with him and educate him. 

Since the video surfaced on Tuesday, Wallen has been dropped by his record label and SiriusXM. CMT — Country Music Television — announced that all appearances and performances of Morgan will be removed from their platform.

iHeartRadio is also pulling the plug on airing his music in wake of him using the racial slur. A spokesperson for the company said, “In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

