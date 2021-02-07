Sunday, February 7, 2021
WATCH Performances from the 22nd Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on BET

By Fisher Jack
SBGC - Rickey Smiley
Rickey Smiley

*The 22nd Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration hosted by television and radio personality Rickey Smiley aired Saturday evening, February 6, 2020 at 8/7c on BET.

Led by the theme “Nothing Can Stop Us,” the highly anticipated night of praise and worship kicked off with a dynamic opening prayer by Pastor Mike Todd and featured an appearance by acclaimed actor Courtney B. Vance. High-energy performances by The NFL Players Choir with Erica Campbell, Voices of Fire presented by Pharrell Williams, PJ Morton with Zacardi Cortez & Darrel Walls, Koryn Hawthorne and gospel music pioneer John P. Kee featuring Kierra Sheard kept the spirit moving throughout the program.

Ahead of Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) made a special appearance, in addition to, popular NFL players including Desean Jackson (Philadelphia Eagles), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), Jacoby Brisett (Indianapolis Colts), Teddy Bridgewater (Carolina Panthers), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Odell Beckham Jr. (Cleveland Browns) and Cris Carter (Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins).

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson was presented this year’s “Faith In Action Award” by celebrated NFL Legend Warrick Dunn (Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Atlanta Falcons). The son of a courageous cancer survivor, Watson is one of the NFL’s youngest philanthropists and is committed to causes that support families and youth in underserved communities.

The American Cancer Society, in collaboration with the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, highlighted the need to eliminate barriers to prevention and treatment in the Black community during the broadcast with viewers encouraged to donate $10 by texting HOPE to 20222.

Melanie Few is the Founder and NFL Sanction Holder of the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. Executive Producers include Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, Jamal Noisette, VP of Specials & Music Programming at BET, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, CEO of J. Rou Productions Inc.

For more information, visit superbowlgospel.com and join the social conversation using #SuperBowlGospel and #NothingCanStopUs.

Fisher Jack

