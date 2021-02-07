SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Talks to the Black Woman Behind One of the Most Successful Deodorant Taglines (Two-Part Show)

*In honor of Black History Month, Auto Trends with JeffCars.com goes one-on-one, with the woman who was responsible for one of the most successful deodorant ad campaigns from the seventies that still resonates today. Arguably some would claim it’s one of the most famous advertising taglines of all time. It ranks in the same league, as Nike’s “Just do it” or Wendy’s “Where’s the beef?” taglines.

As those in the advertising world realizes, a great tagline can drive culture. It can cause one to dream. It can motivate one to move mountains. It can even lead one to be a part of change, joining a movement. Williams’ creative gifts has led her to embody the aforementioned attributes, with every campaign she touches.

Carol H. Williams, who has been a trailblazer in the advertising world, since the seventies, got her start at Leo Burnett, a mainstream ad agency, before branching out on her own. In fact, she was the third Black woman to start an ad agency and the second to do so solo. According to Carol H. Williams Advertising website, they are the longest-running independent multicultural shop in the country. And throughout the years, her company has been repeatedly ranked as one of the top Black agencies by Black Enterprise magazine.

In a lively, two-part, wide-ranging conversation, Williams takes us on a walk-through history, talking about that moment, during her formative years, when she wanted to be wedded to the advertising industry to discussing her connection to Barbara Proctor, the first Black woman, who independently opened an ad shop, to share how she navigated both race and gender while working at what she termed as ‘The Harvard’ of ad firms.

Carol H. Williams, who has been a trailblazer in the advertising world, since the seventies, got her start at Leo Burnett, a mainstream ad agency, before branching out on her own. In fact, she was the third Black woman to start an ad agency and the second to do so solo. According to Williams’ website, her firm, Carol H. Williams Advertising, is the longest-running independent multicultural shop in the country. Throughout the years, Carol H. Williams Advertising has been repeatedly ranked as one of the top Black agencies by Black Enterprise magazine.

In a lively, two-part, wide-ranging conversation, Williams takes us on a walk-through history, talking about that moment, during her formative years, when she wanted to be wedded to the advertising industry to discussing her connection to Barbara Proctor, the first Black woman, who independently opened an ad shop, to share how she navigated both race and gender while working at what she termed as ‘The Harvard’ of ad firms.

Moreover, she chats in detail about her famous billion-dollar deodorant ad slogan and the life lesson gleaned from her mom, after receiving her first $1 million dollar check, which still today has aided in keeping her ego in check. In fact, that first check came from servicing one of her automotive clients. Even more important than her firm’s first breath-taking check, the goal of every ad shop has been to secure a coveted automotive client. Carol H. Williams Advertising has succeeded the odds, being fortunate enough to have represented two, at various times.

To Tune In

Show One Airs: Saturday, February 6 thru Thursday, February 11

Show Two Airs: Saturday, February 13 thru Thursday, February 18

Catch the program on Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, which airs on SiriusXM and various FM outlets. Tune in online too. For more details, click here.

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive radio show on the airwaves. Its also the only automotive program airing on SiriusXM.

The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.

Fortson is also the editor of a JeffCars.com, a comprehensive car-buying educational guide, which offers new car reviews, a new-vehicle pricing configurator, a car-payment calculator, steps to avoid predatory automotive lending practices, recall updates and other tools to aid in the purchase or service of a new or preowned vehicle.

Follow Auto Trends with JeffCars.com at [email protected] or Instagram @ autotrendswithjeffcars